SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The tropical disturbance over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico will bring some heavy rain to a portion of the Suncoast tonight into Saturday morning. The 5 o’clock advisory from the National Hurricane Center placed the tropical disturbance about 350 miles southwest of Fort Myers, or a bit more than 400 miles from the Suncoast. It’s moving toward the northeast near 7 mph and may still become a tropical depression or tropical storm prior to moving ashore over Southwest Florida early Saturday morning. The National Hurricane Center said top sustained winds are near 40 mph.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO