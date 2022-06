FRANKFORT – Governor Beshear announced a fifth round of awards from the West Kentucky State Aid Funding for Emergencies fund. The more than $1 million in assistance announced will go to two eligible Western Kentucky counties and one city to help with the costs of restoration and recovery from the devastating December 2021 tornadoes. The more than $1 million announced will accommodate the 5.2% local share for FEMA-eligible expenses for Taylor and Hopkins counties and support the purchase of heavy equipment in Hopkins County to facilitate debris removal.

