WIAA state track and field: Janesville Craig's Rylee Coleman chases a potential national record-setter

Rylee Coleman is in a unique situation.

The Janesville Craig senior has a chance to be a part of history when she competes in the Division 1 girls 800-meter run at the WIAA state track and field meet Saturday in La Crosse.

Not only will Coleman have a chance to finish second in the event for the second consecutive year, but she may also be a part of a race in which the national high school outdoor record is set.

Stevens Point’s Roisin Willis set the national high school indoor record in the 800 back in February with a time of 2 minutes, 0.06 seconds. On Saturday, she’ll set her sights on the national outdoor mark of 1:59.51 set by Mary Cain of Bronxville, New York, in 2013. Willis’ state-qualifying time was 2:03.09.

“It’s not often that you get a chance to finish second in something and be happy about it, but that’s exactly where Rylee is at right now,” Craig girls coach Brandon Miles said. “She got second at state last year in the event, and with the girl that won it graduating she thought she’d have a good chance to maybe win it this year.”

But Willis didn’t run at state last year because she was competing at the United States Olympic Trials.

“Rylee still has a chance to set a new school record in the event, and to say you finished second in a race to the national record-holder would be pretty special.”

Janesville Sports Hall of Fame inductee Jody Rittenhouse holds the Craig school record in the 800 at 2:11.4. Coleman’s best time in the event is 2:12.25.

Craig’s Jessa Alderman also hopes to find the podium. The senior is seeded fifth in both shot put and discus. The top six finishers in each event make the podium.

“Discus is still Jessa’s best event, but she’s really been coming on in the shot put,” Miles said. “She throws the discus right away on Friday morning to start the state meet, so that should really go a long way in setting the tone for her. There’s a real good chance she finds the podium in both events.”

Craig and Janesville Parker will be represented in 12 events at the state meet.

In Division 2, Clinton’s Sylvia Johansen is the top seed in the 100-meter dash. The senior set the Division 2 state record in the event at 11.95 in 2019.

Here is a list of area state qualifiers with their events and when they are scheduled to compete.

WIAA STATE TRACK AND FIELD MEET

Today-Saturday, UW-La Crosse

(Preliminaries today, finals Saturday unless noted)

AREA QUALIFIERS

DIVISION 1 BOYS

Janesville Craig—Levi Booker, high jump (today).

Janesville Parker—Jacob Brost, shot put (today) and discus (Saturday); Deezle Richards, 300 hurdles; Treveon Sanda, long jump (today).

Milton—Chayton Jenson, high jump (today).

Elkhorn—Drew Davey, 400 and 800; Quinn Greer, 300 hurdles; 800 relay (Cayden Burns, Owen Backus, William Truesdale, Ryan Burns); 1,600 relay (Riley Buchheit, W. Truesdale, Burns, Davey).

Lake Geneva Badger—Brody Kluge, triple jump (sectional champ, 43-3) (Saturday); Demetrius Farmakis, 1,600 (today) and 3,200 (Saturday); Jackson Albanese, 1,600 (Friday).

DIVISION 1 GIRLS

Janesville Craig—Jessa Alderman, shot put (sectional champ, 39-9) (Saturday) and discus (sectional champ, 124-5) (today); Rylee Coleman, 800 (sectional champ, 2:21.12); 3,200 relay (Kera Riley, Abi Anderson, Julianna Moran, Rylee Coleman).

Janesville Parker—Mya Barnes, 400; Amber Schoville, pole vault (today); 800 relay (Mia Riley, Brooke Payne, Shay Schuh, Amber Schoville).

Milton—Mara Talabac, 3,200 (today).

Elkhorn—Kaeleigh Runnells, 400; 800 relay (Lea Connolly, Emily Beinert, Addie Baker, Lily Cooper); 1,600 relay (Ila Flath, Runnells, Aubrey Schreiber, Lily Cooper) (sectional champ, 4:11.20).

Lake Geneva Badger—Camryn Knaack, triple jump (35-5) (today).

DIVISION 2 BOYS

Beloit Turner—Camden Combs, long jump (sectional champ, 23-0) (today), triple jump (sectional champ, 45-2½) (Saturday), 100, 200.

Walworth Big Foot—Gus Foster, 1,600 (sectional champ, 4:28.45) (today) and 800; Kaden Rambatt, pole vault (sectional champ, 14-6) (today).

Whitewater—Ethan Dugan, 400; Jack Hefty, 3,200 (Saturday).

DIVISION 2 GIRLS

Beloit Turner—Lydia Seifarth, 1,600 (Saturday).

Clinton—Sylvia Johansen, 100 (sectional champ, :12.13).

Edgerton—Madyson Lo, shot put (today).

Evansville—Rosemary Gallagher, 3,200 (today).

Walworth Big Foot—Lydia Larson, 100; Sydney Lueck, discus (Saturday).

Whitewater—Madelynn Buehler, 100; Kindyl Kilar, 200; Evie Troxel, pole vault (Saturday); 400 relay (Olive Coburn, Buehler, Emma Weigel, Kilar); 800 relay (Buehler, Weigel, Coburn, Kilar).

DIVISION 3 BOYS

Orfordville Parkview—Noah Flood-Elyafi, triple jump (today); Karson Redman, long jump (Saturday).