Between 2009 and 2014, it seemed that Electronic Arts was really pushing to make the "Dragon Age" series a consistent success. In that five-year timespan, the BioWare-developed series spawned three mainline releases in the form of "Dragon Age: Origins," "Dragon Age 2," and "Dragon Age: Inquisition" — plus all of the accompanying expansions for each. All three of the fantasy-action games did well critically and commercially, solidifying their place as one of the most beloved RPG series. The series has been dormant since the release of "Inquisition," and fans have begged for news of another sequel for years.

