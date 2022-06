New York Yankees starting pitcher Nestor Cortes has mystified MLB fans with his bizarre yet effective style of pitching thus far in the 2022 season. The early American league Cy Young award favorite was at it again on Thursday, pitching seven scoreless innings to help lead New York to a victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Earlier in the day, Minnesota Twins broadcaster and Hall of Fame MLB pitcher Jim Kaat, who was calling the team’s game against the Detroit Tigers, came up with an insensitive nickname for Cortes, per Yahoo Sports.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO