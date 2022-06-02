NASASpaceflight L2 Subscription Sections

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Voyager is sending ‘impossible data’ back to Nasa from the edge of the Solar System

Nasa’s engineering team is investigating a mystery taking place on the Voyager 1 spacecraft.Voyager 1 is the most distant human-made object in existence, having launched 44 years ago. It is currently operating at the edge of the solar system, flying through the “interstellar medium” beyond the Sun’s influence.However, scientists found that the craft is receiving and executing commands from Earth successfully – but the readouts from the probe’s attitude articulation and control system (AACS) do not reflect what is actually happening on board Voyager 1.The system maintains the craft’s orientation, keeping its antenna pointed precisely to the Earth so...
Interesting Engineering

An asteroid mining startup will soon launch on a SpaceX rideshare mission

An asteroid mining firm, Astroforge, just had its ambitions to mine the first asteroid by the end of the decade, boosted by a new round of funding. The Y Combinator startup closed a $13 million seed round, according to TechCrunch, and the money will help it carry out its first two key goals, including a demonstration flight launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rideshare mission next year.
Phys.org

NASA moon mission set to break record in navigation signal test

As the Artemis missions journey to the moon and NASA plans for the long voyage to Mars, new navigation capabilities will be key to science, discovery, and human exploration. Through NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative, Firefly Aerospace of Cedar Park, Texas, will deliver an experimental payload to the moon's Mare Crisium basin. NASA's Lunar GNSS Receiver Experiment (LuGRE) payload will test a powerful new lunar navigation capability using Earth's Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) signals at the moon for the first time. GNSS refers to satellite constellations commonly used for position, navigation, and timing services on Earth. GPS—the GNSS constellation operated by the U.S. Space Force—is the one many Americans are familiar with and use on a daily basis.
Daily Mail

NASA's first step back to the moon: CAPSTONE spacecraft is to plot the orbit for a planned Lunar Gateway space station when it launches later this month

NASA is set to launch its 'CAPSTONE' spacecraft mission later this month to orbit around the moon, in preparation for a new lunar space station. The craft, which is around the size of a microwave oven and weighs just 55 pounds, will blast off from the Māhia Peninsula, New Zealand some time between June 13-22.
americanmilitarynews.com

Photos: NASA’s new Viper rover tested at Glenn Research Center

Full-scale testing of NASA’s Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover, or VIPER, took place at NASA’s Glenn Research Center on Thursday, bringing it one step closer to its mission of mapping resources on the south pole of the moon. VIPER will be ferried to the moon’s surface aboard the...
itechpost.com

NASA is Planning to Buy 5 More SpaceX Crewed Flights to the ISS

NASA is planning to launch five more missions to the International Space Station using SpaceX. The space agency just recently announced that it plans to issue a sole source modification to SpaceX to buy five additional flights to the ISS as part of the Commercial Crew Transportation Capabilities contract. The...
scitechdaily.com

NASA Turns to Private Sector for New Spacesuits for Exploring the Surface of the Moon

NASA selects Axiom Space and Collins Aerospace for next-generation spacesuit and spacewalk systems. Axiom Space is an American privately funded space infrastructure developer headquartered in Houston, Texas, that has been in the news a lot recently because of their Axiom Space Ax-1 Mission, the first private mission to the International Space Station.
AOL Corp

NASA taps SpaceX for five additional missions through 2030

NASA has announced the purchase of five additional crewed flights from SpaceX as part of their efforts to maintain uninterrupted operations at the International Space Station through 2030. In a blog post, NASA described the update as "a sole source modification" to its Commercial Crew Transportation Capabilities (CCtCap) contract with...
Reuters

Explainer: Russia walks the plank to a foreign bond default

FRANKFURT, June 3 (Reuters) - Russia's failure to send an interest payment to creditors is triggering a payout on debt insurance, taking the country another step closer to its first default on international bonds since the Bolshevik revolution more than a century ago. On Friday, the European Union expanded sanctions...
