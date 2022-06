James Taylor, a long-time Oklahoma City public school educator and Christian pastor, wants to deny incumbent U.S. Representative Tom Cole the Republican party nomination this year.He has been trying to do that since 2016.In this particularly volatile election year, Taylor believes his fourth time may be charm. The Fourth District sprawls across much of southwestern Oklahoma, including parts of south Oklahoma City and Norman. Taylor told The Oklahoma City Sentinel, "I am running for office because our Founding Fathers never envisioned career politicians; but instead, believed in citizen legislators — people with morals, values, and common sense who would live...

