Everett, WA

REMINDER: Opening night of Dub Sea Fish Sticks baseball is this Saturday, June 4

 4 days ago

REMINDER: Opening Night of the 2022 season of the Dub Sea Fish Sticks is this Saturday, June 4, 2022 against the Everett Merchants.

The local, former Highline Bears collegiate baseball team will play at “The Fryer” aka Mel Olson Stadium inside Steve Cox Memorial Park in White Center.

The first fish, er…pitch, is set for 6:35 p.m.

Magnet schedules will be given away, and gates will open an hour before the game (at 5:30 p.m.).

Tickets are available at:

WHEN: Saturday, June 4 2022, 6:35 – 10:35 p.m.

WHERE: Mel Olson Stadium inside Steve Cox Memorial Park, at 1321 SW 102nd Street in White Center:

