It's Graduation Week in Owatonna. Commencement is Friday, June 3 at the high school stadium field. OHS principal Kory Kath says in a letter to families, "We are excited for you to join us in recognizing the Owatonna Senior High School Class of 2022 with a day of celebration. We know this has been a very unique school year, and we hope to honor our senior class and ensure they are recognized for the incredible work they have accomplished on their journey towards graduation."

OWATONNA, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO