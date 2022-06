What a fitting tribute in my opinion for one of the greatest performers of all time. Prince has been honored in literally a big way with a beautiful 100-foot high hand-painted mural in downtown Minneapolis. The mural is located on 1st Avenue and 8th Street, on the side of parking Ramp A and starts with an early look at Prince when he first started out in the music scene as a teenager then the Purple Rain era to how he looked before his untimely death. The mural was painted by Miami-based mural artist Hiero Veiga who was selected from a group of 60 artists total worldwide!

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO