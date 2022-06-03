Centennial, DM Christian, DCG advance to Final

DES MOINES, Iowa — Summary:. Sunday morning we may see a few isolated showers and thundershowers out there with much more widespread activity developing later on in the day. While the threat for severe weather is conditional and still somewhat low, we are still going to be WEATHER AWARE on Sunday afternoon and evening. A warm front will be draped across the state by Sunday afternoon and the severe activity will be confined to areas to the south of the front. If severe weather were to develop the main threats would include; large hail, gusty winds, with possibly an isolated tornado.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO