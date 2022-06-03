ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Centennial, DM Christian, DCG advance to Final

By Scott Reister
KCCI.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa — We had another dramatic day at State Soccer, and three Central Iowa teams punched their ticket to the Championship. In Class 3A, Centennial goalie Kate Bergan stopped four PKs from Valley to lead the Jags to...

www.kcci.com

KCCI.com

State Title for dad: DCG's championship is extra special for one senior

DES MOINES, Iowa — This season, Dallas Center-Grimes won 22 games and their first-ever championship. That championship win was extra special to one DCG player. Senior Ellie Jermier is number 22. Seven years ago, her dad died in an accident. Ellie was 11 years old. Chris Jermier was only...
GRIMES, IA
KCCI.com

New Des Moines pro soccer stadium construction delayed to 2025

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Soccer Development Foundation announced Monday that the Pro Iowa Stadium and Global Plaza is set to open in 2025. In January, the foundation announced it had signed a franchise agreement to bring a professional United Soccer League team to Des Moines. “When we...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa drivers could run into road closures Sunday due to Ironman triathlon

AMES, Iowa — Six central Iowa roadways and ramps will be closed Sunday, June 12, starting at 6 a.m. The Ironman North American Championship race begins with a 2.4-mile swim in Gray’s Lake. Athletes will then go for a 112-mile bike ride and then finish with a 26.2-mile run on trails with a downtown finish line.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Ankeny approves plan to annex part of Polk County

ANKENY, Iowa — On Monday night, the city council voted to annex more land into the city limits. If the state approves it, the northeast corner of the city will expand. A section of land west of I-35 along Northeast 126th Avenue that is 584 acres will be annexed.
ANKENY, IA
KCCI.com

Stretch of Fuller Road to close in West Des Moines

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A stretch of Fuller Road in West Des Moines will close on Tuesday morning and stay closed for at least next month. The closure stretches from Grand Avenue to South 35th Street. Crews will repair the concrete and overlaying asphalt. Residents who live along...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Fairfield murder suspect to be tried in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — The trial location has been decided for one of the teens accused of killing a Fairfield Spanish teacher. Willard Miller will be tried in Council Bluffs on Nov. 1. Miller and Jeremy Goodale are accused of killing Nohema Graber at a Fairfield park last year.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
KCCI.com

Families release statements after shooting at Cornerstone church in Ames

DES MOINES, Iowa — The community of Ames is mourning after two college students were killed outside Cornerstone Church. Eden Montang and Vivian Flores were both going to attend a college ministry event Thursday night when Montang's ex-boyfriend killed them, and himself. The Story County Sheriff confirms this was...
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa Primary Election is just three days away

DES MOINES, Iowa — We are just three days away from the primary election in Iowa. County Auditor offices were open across the state today for in-person absentee voting. The Polk County Election office is closed tomorrow, but will be open for early voting on Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
POLK COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Newton offers financial incentives to lure new home owners

NEWTON, Iowa — The city of Newton wants to increase its economic activity by growing its population so it's offering a financial incentive for people to move there. Newton is about 30 minutes away from downtown Des Moines. There are some qualifications for people to be eligible for the $10,000 home buyer incentive.
NEWTON, IA
KCCI.com

Woman killed in shooting near downtown Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place on the 700 block of Robert D. Ray Drive. Police say that at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Monday, patrol officers and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a shooting incident.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Ames shooter did not have 'no contact order' with victims

AMES, Iowa — Though Johnathan Whitlatch had been charged with harassment just days before the fatal shooting outside Cornerstone Church in Ames, he did not have a no contact order for either of the victims. He did, however, have an active no contact order from an unrelated case in...
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa police officer placed on leave after hit-and-run crash

FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Fort Dodge Police Department said Monday that one of their officers is on paid administrative leave. According to a news release from Fort Dodge police, Webster County deputies responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash Sunday evening at the intersection of Highway 20 and Vasse Avenue.
FORT DODGE, IA
KCCI.com

Cornerstone Church hosts Sunday service following deadly shooting

AMES, Iowa — Sunday marked a moment of resilience, strength and mourning for members of the Cornerstone Church community. Sunday was the first service since Eden Montang and Vivian Flores were shot and killed outside of the church on Thursday. The service was all about coming together and celebrating...
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

Fire crews called back to home that was struck by lightning

WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa — Fire crews in Windsor Heights were called back to a home that had been struck by lightning Sunday night. It happened at around 11 p.m. at 7231 Sunrise Blvd. Fire crews told KCCI lightning had struck a transformer near the home, causing a fire inside. That same home started smoldering again around 6:30 a.m. Monday.
WINDSOR HEIGHTS, IA
KCCI.com

Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Sunday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Summary:. Sunday morning we may see a few isolated showers and thundershowers out there with much more widespread activity developing later on in the day. While the threat for severe weather is conditional and still somewhat low, we are still going to be WEATHER AWARE on Sunday afternoon and evening. A warm front will be draped across the state by Sunday afternoon and the severe activity will be confined to areas to the south of the front. If severe weather were to develop the main threats would include; large hail, gusty winds, with possibly an isolated tornado.
DES MOINES, IA

