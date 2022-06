Coinbase Global, Inc COIN surged 12% over Friday’s closing price on Monday morning, before retracing down to trade about 5% higher at press time. Bitcoin BTC/USD spiking up almost 5% higher helped Coinbase to hang onto some of its gains, while the general market fell from its high-of-day after trapping bulls in what appeared to be a potential break out for the S&P 500.

