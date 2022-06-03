ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, MO

Fulton Splash Pad closure dampens summer fun

By Rachel Henderson, KOMU 8 Reporter
KOMU
 4 days ago

FULTON - The Fulton Parks and Recreation Department released a statement on Facebook Thursday notifying residents that the popular Splash Pad amenity would be closed for the next three weeks. According to the Parks and Recreation director, Clay Caswell, the splash pad has been extremely popular since it opened...

www.komu.com

KMBC.com

Warm Springs Ranch hosting Budweiser Clydesdale Hitch for special two-day event

BOONVILLE, Mo. — A ranch a short hop down Interstate 70 from Kansas City is famous for its horses, and the company behind the ranch is planning a special event later this month featuring a major piece of pop culture and Missouri history. Warm Springs Ranch in Boonville, Missouri,...
Columbia Missourian

Dig into the Centralia Anchor Festival

The annual Centralia Anchor Festival continues its weekend-long events at City Square Park in Centralia. The festival was open to the public to come and enjoy a day of fun. On Saturday, the festival welcomed families and friends with musical performances by the Finley River Boys, Helen Russell, Taylor Warbritton and Disengaged and a puppet performance by Mike Walker. Carnival rides and games and various vendors and food trucks also featured at the event. The festival continues from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
CENTRALIA, MO
KOMU

'Art in the Park' celebrates small businesses after two year hiatus

COLUMBIA - Columbia's annual "Art in the Park" is back at Stephen's Lake Park after two years. "Art in the Park" allows artists from Missouri and across the country to showcase and sell their work including pieces like paintings, ceramics, jewlery and handbags. The last Art In the Park was...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

USS Jefferson City submarine crew to visit namesake city

JEFFERSON CITY - Representatives of the submarine USS Jefferson City will be in Jefferson City next week from Monday, June 13 to Friday, June 17. Mid-Missourians will be able to greet the crew members and express their appreciation for the sailors' service Monday at Jefferson City Hall from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and Friday at 5 p.m. at the American Legion on Tanner Bridge Road.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Anchor Festival back in Centralia after two years

CENTRALIA - When the word ‘anchor’ comes to mind, many people think of an anchor that’s attached to a boat. However, this isn’t what the Anchor Festival in Centralia is about. After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centralia Anchor Festival came back...
CENTRALIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia Housing Authority to update City Council on homeless planning

Columbia Housing Authority CEO Randy Cole will address the Columbia City Council during its regular meeting Monday with updates on the Voluntary Action Team’s progress on planning for a comprehensive homelessness center. The city awarded CHA a planning grant for a comprehensive homeless center, called the Opportunity Campus, in...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Eldon woman celebrates her 100th birthday

ELDON — A local woman celebrated her 100th birthday Sunday at her Eldon church, First Church of the Nazarene. A native of Tuscumbia, Missouri, Monica McMillen was born on June 3, 1922 and has seen quite a bit. McMillen grew up during the Great Depression and recalls getting a...
ELDON, MO
abc17news.com

Diver drowns at Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KMIZ) - A diver drowned Sunday at the Lake of the Ozarks after leaping from a cliff. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the drowning in the 6 mile marker of the Grand Glaize Arm at the Lake of the Ozarks. Cpl. Kyle Green tells ABC 17 News that troopers got word of the drowning from Lake Ozark Fire Protection District around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. Green said the diver had been under water for about three minutes when it received the call.
ACCIDENTS
St. Louis American

'It takes a village'

“Imagine a kid living in 63107 living in a drug-infested neighborhood, who hears gunshots and ambulance and police sirens outside their windows every day. They’re at home eating a tuna fish, peanut butter, or an air sandwich because the mother doesn’t have food stamps. Now, what do you think happens to this child who has a pack of homework that they can’t figure out on an empty stomach while being traumatized?”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kwos.com

JCMO family loses home to fire

Five people are left homeless by a Jefferson City house fire. The fire broke out Friday in the 200 block of Capitol Court. The house was heavily damaged but no one was hurt. The Fire Marshal’s office is helping with the investigation.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: May 2022

May saw a flurry of activity in the St. Louis restaurant scene, with the city proper getting the majority of the action on the plus side of the column. Many were new concepts from established names in the business. In Benton Park, two new offshoots of beloved favorites opened their doors; Arzola's Fajitas + Margaritas from the family behind Dogtown's Chuy Arzola's and Station No. 3 from Frida's and Diego's restaurateurs Natasha Kwan and Rick Roloff both welcomed their first guests this month. Similarly, the owners of Buenos Aires Cafe added Fariñas Kitchen + Bar to the Downtown restaurant landscape, while Michael and Tara Gallina and Aaron Martinez launched Taqueria Morita on the grounds of their venerated Cortex eatery, Vicia. And in just 27 days, Natasha Bahrami, Michael Fricker and Matt Wynn transformed the beloved mainstay Cafe Natasha's into Salve Osteria, a harvest -centric restaurant designed to compliment the adjacent Gin Room.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

