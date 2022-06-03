Nurse Imana 'MO' Minard brought COVID patients, loved ones together

Maria Balboa has only been working as a bagger in her local H-E-B store for two months, but she’s already earning recognition from her managers — and the whole country!. One day, a grandmother came through her aisle. She had two children with her, and $137 worth of groceries. The transaction went smoothly at first, but when it came time to pay, the cashier had to let her know that her SNAP card only had $19 left. As a college student, Maria doesn’t have much money to spare. But that didn’t stop her from offering to pay for the groceries herself! Learn about what happened from the Facebook post Maria shared below.

