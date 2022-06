A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD PRIOR TO FINAL VOTE ON ADOPTION OF THE FOLLOWING ORDINANCE DURING A REGULAR MEETING OF COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CLARKSBURG, TO BE HELD ON THURSDAY, JUNE 16, 2022, AT 6:00 P.M. AT THE CLARKSBURG MUNICIPAL BUILDING, 222 WEST MAIN STREET, CLARKSBURG, AT WHICH TIME ANY INTERESTED PARTIES MAY APPEAR AT SAID MEETING AND BE HEARD WITH RESPECT TO THIS PROPOSED ORDINANCE. COPIES OF THIS PROPOSED ORDINANCE ARE AVAILABLE FOR PUBLIC INSPECTION IN THE OFFICE OF THE CITY CLERK AT SAID MUNICIPAL BUILDING DURING REGULAR BUSINESS HOURS.

