Jimmy Butler: Six time NBA All-Star… BIG country music guy. Hailing from the Lone Star State in the Houston area, “Jimmy Buckets” hasn’t been shy about his love for country music, and even starred in Luke Bryan’s music video for “Light It Up.” He’s also been seen blasting Luke Combs’ “She Got the Best of Me” while on the boat a couple years back. Although he and his Miami Heat took a tough exit out of the NBA Finals against […] The post Miami Heat Star Jimmy Butler Has Been Jamming To Chris Stapleton & Riley Green first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MIAMI, FL ・ 10 MINUTES AGO