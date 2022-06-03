ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

WRAPUP 2-Zelenskiy expects more weapons as battle for Ukraine's east rages

 4 days ago

(Updates with detail on Russian naval exercise) * Russia holds 20% of Ukraine's territory, says Zelenskiy. * Areas held by Russia are a "complete disaster" - Zelenskiy. LVIV, Ukraine, June 3 (Reuters) - Ukraine expects to receive more weapons from allies after a new U.S. pledge of help, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy...

Russia threatens to strike the West: ‘Horsemen of the apocalypse are coming’

One of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top advisors warned that the Kremlin will target western “decision-making centers” if Ukraine uses U.S.-supplied rockets to strike Russia, adding a chilling warning that the “horsemen of the apocalypse” are already on their way. “If, God forbid, these weapons...
UPDATE 1-Ukraine not ready to export grain via Belarus - Zelenskiy

KYIV, June 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine is not ready to agree to a plan to export its grain by rail across Belarus for shipment via the Baltic Sea to bypass Russia's blockade of its Black Sea ports, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday. Zelenskiy told a news conference in the...
Russia Beware: 54 Air Force F-35A Stealth Fighters Are Flying from Alaska

F-35 stealth fighters stationed in Alaska can reach anywhere in the Northern Hemisphere in one sortie. The U.S. Air Force now operates as many as fifty-four operational F-35A fifth-generation fighter jets at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, increasing the service’s attack range and firepower across the Northern Hemisphere. An...
Russian wheat prices rise with active exports

June 6 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices rose last week amid active supplies from the country's Black Sea ports, analysts said on Monday. Prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports in June rose $15 to $425 free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said. Russia exported 620,000 tonnes of grains last week compared with 360,000 tonnes a week earlier, another consultancy, Sovecon, said, citing data from ports. The consultancy said on Friday that it had raised its forecast for Russia's wheat exports in the new July-June marketing season by 1.3 million tonnes to a record high of 42.3 million tonnes. Spring grains were planted on 26.8 million hectares as of June 2 vs 28.4 million hectares a year ago as the planting campaign is still delayed in the European part of Russia, Sovecon said. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 15,075 rbls/t -50 rbls wheat, European part ($247.74) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 33,700 rbls/t -1,050 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 97,500 rbls/t -3,000 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 44,400 rbls/t -1,300 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,860/t -$60 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,750/t -$100 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $933.7/t -$33.3 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 60.8500 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Louise Heavens)
GRAINS-U.S. wheat futures rally as prospects for Ukraine exports dim

CHICAGO, June 6 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures surged 6.3% on Monday, supported by concerns about lengthy disruptions to shipments out of Ukraine as fighting intensified in that key grain export country. The strength in wheat spilled over into the corn market, which was on track to snap a streak...
GRAINS-Corn prices drop on U.S. crop condition, wheat eases after strong gains

SINGAPORE, June 7 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures slid on Tuesday, with better-than-expected condition of the U.S. crop easing concerns over world supplies and adding pressure on prices. Wheat prices dipped, but the market was holding on to much of last session's gains on support from concerns about lengthy disruptions...
Blinken says reports Russia is 'pilfering' Ukrainian grain for profit are credible

WASHINGTON, June 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday there are credible reports that Russia is "pilfering" Ukraine's grain exports to sell for its own profit. Speaking during a virtual roundtable with philanthropies, non-governmental organizations and private sector entities, Blinken said the alleged theft was...
Chicago wheat futures rise 4% on Black Sea supply woes

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures climbed more than 4% on Monday boosted by continued disruption to the flow of supplies from Ukraine while weekend storms threatened to curb production in France. Dealers noted Russian warships continued to control access to Ukraine's Black Sea ports with Russian President...
U.S. wheat surges as Russia-Ukraine fighting escalates

CHICAGO, June 6 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rallied on Monday, with the benchmark Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat contract jumping 5.1%, as escalations in fighting between Russian and Ukraine renewed concerns about exports from the Black Sea region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday there...
Latin America, Caribbean 2022 poverty seen higher as Ukraine war bites -UN study

June 6 (Reuters) - A United Nations commission has increased its projection for poverty in Latin America and Caribbean for 2022, citing economic disruptions caused by the conflict in Ukraine. Latin America and Dominican Republic poverty will rise to 33% of the population this year, a 0.9 percentage point uptick...
Industry steps up lobbying ahead of bumper EU climate votes

BRUSSELS, June 6 (Reuters) - European Union lawmakers have been inundated by lobbyists ahead of votes this week on more ambitious EU climate change policies, with some industries urging them to scale back the proposals. The European Parliament is set to confirm its position on a raft of proposals to...
GRAINS-Wheat rises over 4% on global supply woes; corn, soybeans firm

SINGAPORE, June 6 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose more than 4% on Monday, rising for a second session in three as worries over supplies from the Black Sea region and strong demand underpinned prices. Corn gained 1.7% while soybeans were up nearly 1%. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract...
Wheat posts impressive gains today | Monday, June 6, 2022

The wheat market surged today. Corn closed higher, and soybeans managed to post small gains ahead of today's USDA Crop Progress report. Weather is a mixed bag with good planting conditions this week in the northern and western Corn Belt. However, there is some rain moving from the Southern Plains into the Delta.
Evening Edition | June 6, 2022

In tonight’s Evening Edition, read about the latest USDA Crop Progress Report, the highest-ever ethanol mandate, and Ukraine grain exports. The USDA released its 10th Crop Progress report Monday afternoon. The report pegged corn planted at 94%, compared with 92% for the previous five-year average; 78% has emerged compared...
Swedish government averts political crisis with last-minute deal

Sweden's government said Tuesday it had clinched a last-minute deal to ensure its justice minister would survive a no-confidence vote in parliament, averting a political crisis. The no-confidence vote, which is scheduled to be held in parliament at 12:00 pm (1000 GMT), was launched by the far-right Sweden Democrats who accuse Justice Minister Morgan Johansson of failing to stem rising gang violence.
