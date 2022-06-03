ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GRAINS-Wheat up for 2nd session on supply concerns; corn, soybeans ease

 4 days ago

SINGAPORE, June 3 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures gained more ground on Friday with the market underpinned by concerns over tightening world supplies and rising prices in key consuming countries. Corn and soybeans markets slid. The Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) most-active wheat contract added 0.4% to $10.62-1/2 a...

94% of corn in the ground with soybeans at 78%, USDA says

The USDA released its 10th Crop Progress report Monday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of Sunday, the report pegged corn planted at 94%, compared with 92% for...
GRAINS-U.S. wheat futures rally as prospects for Ukraine exports dim

CHICAGO, June 6 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures surged 6.3% on Monday, supported by concerns about lengthy disruptions to shipments out of Ukraine as fighting intensified in that key grain export country. The strength in wheat spilled over into the corn market, which was on track to snap a streak...
GRAINS-Wheat rises over 4% on global supply woes; corn, soybeans firm

SINGAPORE, June 6 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose more than 4% on Monday, rising for a second session in three as worries over supplies from the Black Sea region and strong demand underpinned prices. Corn gained 1.7% while soybeans were up nearly 1%. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract...
CBOT Trends-Wheat up 36-37 cents; corn up 8-10 cents; soy up 6-7

CHICAGO, June 6 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Up 36 to 37 cents * Wheat firmed overnight, as the possibility of Ukrainian wheat exports is complicated by Russian negotiations, while rainfall across the Northern U.S. Plains added support, preventing farmers from planting spring wheat. * The most-active wheat contract gained 3.56% overnight, its biggest gain since May 16. * Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday denied that Moscow was preventing Ukrainian ports from exporting grain and said the best solution would be to ship it through Belarus, as long as sanctions on that country were lifted. * Ukraine's president said the country has 22 million to 25 million tonnes of grain currently blocked from export, which could grow to 75 million tonnes by the fall. * Meanwhile, Russian wheat export prices rose last week amid active supplies from the country's Black Sea ports, analysts said. * Egypt barred the entry of a ship carrying 55,000 tonnes of Indian wheat originally intended for Turkey because it did not meet quarantine requirements, Egyptian plant quarantine chief Ahmed El Attar said. * Farms across France were hit by heavy hail and fierce storms over the weekend, the National Farmers' Union Federation said, following a drought in May and as the wheat market already grapples with high volatility. * Brazil is testing a variety of drought-resistant, genetically modified wheat in a bid to become more self-sufficient in the staple crop as global supplies tighten. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat ended the overnight trading session 36-3/4 cents higher at $10.76-3/4 per bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat last added 37 cents to $11.58 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat last firmed 32-1/4 cents to $12.24. CORN - Up 8 to 10 cents per bushel * Corn firmed after four down days, underpinned by strength in wheat and strength in oil markets. * The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Friday issued biofuel blending mandates for 2022 and the prior two years - with this year's number below one proposed in December - while denying oil refiners waivers to be exempt from the requirements. * CBOT July corn last traded up 8-3/4 cents at $7.35-3/4 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 6 to 7 cents per bushel * Soybeans firmed overnight, supported by delayed planting across the northern United States as well as a stronger grains complex. * Malaysian producers said they are missing an opportunity to capitalise on high palm oil prices and could suffer more production losses due to a "severe" shortage of about 120,000 workers. * CBOT July soybeans last added 9-1/2 cents to $17.07-1/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Mark Porter)
LIVESTOCK-Cattle, hog futures fall as corn prices rise

CHICAGO, June 6 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures fell on Monday, pressured by ample supplies and concerns about feed costs due to high corn prices, traders said. Hog futures were also week. U.S. beef processors on Monday slaughtered an estimated 125,000 cattle, up from 117,000 a year...
Egypt procures 3.5 mln tonnes of local wheat in harvest so far -official

CAIRO, June 4 (Reuters) - Egypt has procured 3.5 million tonnes of local wheat during the harvest season so far, a senior official in the ministry of agriculture told Reuters on Saturday. The wheat procurement season ends in August, he added. (Reporting by Momen Saeed Attallah Writing by Yasmin Hussein...
French wheat, vineyards hit by heavy weekend storms

PARIS, June 6 (Reuters) - Farms across France were hit by heavy hail and fierce storms over the weekend, the National Farmers' Union Federation (FNSEA) said on Monday, following drought in May and as the wheat market already grapples with high volatility. Hail, strong winds and torrential rain caused damage...
UPDATE 1-French and Italian farmers count cost of storms and drought

PARIS/ROME, June 6 (Reuters) - Farms across France were hit by heavy hail and fierce storms over the weekend, the National Farmers' Union Federation (FNSEA) said on Monday, while their counterparts in Italy warned of the impact of drought on crop yields. Hail, strong winds and torrential rain caused damage...
U.S. wheat surges as Russia-Ukraine fighting escalates

CHICAGO, June 6 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rallied on Monday, with the benchmark Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat contract jumping 5.1%, as escalations in fighting between Russian and Ukraine renewed concerns about exports from the Black Sea region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday there...
Russian wheat prices rise with active exports

June 6 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices rose last week amid active supplies from the country's Black Sea ports, analysts said on Monday. Prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports in June rose $15 to $425 free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said. Russia exported 620,000 tonnes of grains last week compared with 360,000 tonnes a week earlier, another consultancy, Sovecon, said, citing data from ports. The consultancy said on Friday that it had raised its forecast for Russia's wheat exports in the new July-June marketing season by 1.3 million tonnes to a record high of 42.3 million tonnes. Spring grains were planted on 26.8 million hectares as of June 2 vs 28.4 million hectares a year ago as the planting campaign is still delayed in the European part of Russia, Sovecon said. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 15,075 rbls/t -50 rbls wheat, European part ($247.74) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 33,700 rbls/t -1,050 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 97,500 rbls/t -3,000 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 44,400 rbls/t -1,300 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,860/t -$60 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,750/t -$100 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $933.7/t -$33.3 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 60.8500 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Louise Heavens)
Favorable May weather helped corn planting surge

Despite there being pockets of wetter-than-normal trends during the final full week of May in the Corn Belt, corn planting progress has finally caught up to the five-year average planting pace. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, corn planting progress as of May 29 was 86% complete, just 1...
UPDATE 2-Indonesia has issued around 302,000 T of palm oil export permits -official

JAKARTA, June 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia has issued around 302,000 tonnes of palm oil export permits since the country restarted exports, senior minister Luhut Pandjaitan said on Sunday, while reassuring farmers and exporters that authorities would speed up the permit process. Indonesia, the world's biggest palm oil producer, on April...
Highest-ever ethanol mandate will boost homegrown biofuels, EPA says

As part of an effort to “re-set and strengthen” the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), the EPA set the corn ethanol mandate at its highest level ever, 15.25 billion gallons, for this year. Ethanol is cheaper than gasoline at present, so biofuel backers said consumers would benefit at the fuel pump with more ethanol in the gasoline supply.
Chicago wheat futures rise 4% on Black Sea supply woes

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures climbed more than 4% on Monday boosted by continued disruption to the flow of supplies from Ukraine while weekend storms threatened to curb production in France. Dealers noted Russian warships continued to control access to Ukraine's Black Sea ports with Russian President...
Wheat posts impressive gains today | Monday, June 6, 2022

The wheat market surged today. Corn closed higher, and soybeans managed to post small gains ahead of today's USDA Crop Progress report. Weather is a mixed bag with good planting conditions this week in the northern and western Corn Belt. However, there is some rain moving from the Southern Plains into the Delta.
