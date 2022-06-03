ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Berkeley Police Department launches Transparency Hub

By Dhoha Bareche
Daily Californian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Berkeley Police Department, or BPD, launched its Transparency Hub on May 25 to foster accountability and honesty with the Berkeley community. BPD Chief Jennifer Louis said in a statement that the Hub’s purpose is to provide people with tools to “better understand and visualize the public safety work that the...

www.dailycal.org

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Californian

Berkeley not requiring masks despite Alameda mandate

While Alameda County has reinstated an indoor mask policy, the city of Berkeley has instead chosen to hold off on doing so, as first reported by Berkeleyside. Citing high vaccination rates and low case rates, city spokesperson Matthai Chakko said Berkeley currently has no need to reinstate its mandate. “While...
BERKELEY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berkeley, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Berkeley, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Eater

Social Media Fallout Continues Over This Bay Area Bakery’s Controversial Trademark

On Sunday, June 5, the owners of Berkeley’s Third Culture Bakery, Sam Butarbutar and Wentner Shyu, took to their company’s Instagram to air out some feelings about recent reporting by local media. In the post, the husband-and-husband founders share “specifics that were not included in the article,” appearing to refer to a story that ran in the San Francisco Chronicle on June 1 about cease and desist letters sent on behalf of the company to numerous bakeries around the country.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley

Tech company takes big chunk of South Bay office space in expansion

SANTA CLARA — A tech company that provides a wide array of data storage products and services has signed a deal to rent a big chunk of office space in Santa Clara. Pure Storage has signed a deal to sublease approximately 330,000 square feet of office space in Santa Clara Square, a big mixed-use tech, housing and retail complex in Silicon Valley, according to information from the company and JLL, a commercial real estate firm.
SANTA CLARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Accountability#Profiling#Crime#Transparency Hub On#Bpd Data#The Transparency Hub
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area gun buybacks mark hundreds of firearms for destruction

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Several Bay Area law enforcement agencies held anonymous gun buyback events on Saturday.In South San Francisco, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office along with a handful of other local agencies took in 392 firearms, including seven assault style weapons and 12 ghost guns.Handguns, shotguns and rifles were purchased for $100 each and assault style weapons and ghost guns fetched $200 each."We will destroy each and every weapon that we receive," said Sheriff Carlos Bolanos.The purpose of these buybacks, according to Bolanos?"Get them off the streets, enhance public safety and ensure they don't fall into the...
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Contra Costa County DA race pits boss against deputy

CONCORD (KPIX) -- One of the big races in Contra Costa County is the district attorney seat. Voters will have until Tuesday to decide between two candidates vying to be the county's next top prosecutor.Deputy district attorney Mary Knox is a career prosecutor known for being tough on crime. She is challenging her boss, the incumbent district attorney Diana Becton, who is known for her work in criminal justice reforms.Knox has spent close to four decades in the district attorney's office. She believes the county is headed in the wrong direction."We have criminals coming into our county to commit organized...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Twilight of the Bay Area NIMBY

Susan Kirsch is a 78-year-old retired teacher who lives in a small cottage home in Mill Valley, California, on a quiet suburban street that looks toward a grassy knoll. A Sierra Club member with a pesticide-free garden, she has an Amnesty International sticker on her front window and a photograph on her refrigerator of herself and hundreds of other people spelling out “TAX THE 1%” on a beach.
MILL VALLEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Californian

EECS 16B removed from computer science major requirements

The UC Berkeley department of electrical engineering and computer sciences, or EECS, and the College of Letters and Science executive committee announced in a statement May 26 that EECS 16B will no longer be a course requirement for the computer science major. The statement noted this change will be effective...
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco police announce recent arrests in 3 separate homicides

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco police on Saturday announced they solved three recent unrelated homicides and arrested four suspects."Oftentimes, the news of the murder goes out, the news of the shooting goes out. And when there's an arrest made, there's little fanfare about that. This is a big deal to arrest four individuals who took three lives.  It's a big deal," said SFPD Chief Bill Scott at a Saturday afternoon press conference.  Many of the officers and investigators involved in the arrests were in the room.The arrests all happened within the space of 24 hours. Police don't believe the three...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Sunday Links: Glen Park Fire Displaces Five Residents

A fire engulfed a dry cleaner in the heart of SF's Glen Park neighborhood Saturday, displacing at least five residents and causing a minor injury to an on-site employee. The blaze was reported at 7:16 p.m. near the corner of Chenery and Diamond Streets, and San Francisco Fire Department had managed to put it out by 8:08 p.m.; the injured employee suffered a small burn on her arm and the displaced residents were not in the building when the fire happened. [Chronicle]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TheDailyBeast

Berkeley Bakery’s Trademark of ‘Mochi Muffin’ Sparks Meltdown

A popular bakery in Berkeley, California, has come under fire after a San Francisco Chronicle article revealed that owners had trademarked the phrase “mochi muffin.” Third Culture Bakery got the trademark for what the Chronicle called a “common term” in 2018 and has since sent cease-and-desist letters to other businesses demanding that they stop using the phrase. The controversy has sparked fervent debate among the Asian American community; many are angry about the bakery sending cease-and-desist letters to other Asian-owned businesses, with some calling for boycotts on social media. Due to the abundance of negative Yelp reviews it is receiving, two of Third Culture’s pages have been temporarily frozen, and employees are fielding angry calls and messages. Another bakery, CA Bakehouse, received a cease-and-desist letter and was forced to market their item as a “mochi cake.”
BERKELEY, CA
news24-680.com

Walnut Creek Rolex Robbery Rattles Residents Thursday

A local couple was surprised by a group of armed robbers in downtown Walnut Creek Thursday, surrendering a Rolex watch, wallet and other items when the thieves confronted them on Locust Street at approximately 3:37 p.m. The three suspects, described only as three black males, were observed leaving the area...
WALNUT CREEK, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy