Family Relationships

Soon-To-Be Mom Defended for Shutting Down Cousin's Pregnancy Announcement

By Taylor McCloud
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Commenters were stunned when the expecting mother explained how her cousin and aunt tried to take control of her baby...

H Pruitt
3d ago

See, this is where my pettiness would shine. I would make a game out of it. Depending on how well I knew my aunt and cousin and how suspicious I was that they would try to do something for cousin at my shower, I may or may not be tempted to start casually telling the people that I knew were coming to my shower that cousin was pregnant and start taking bets as to how and when she would announce it. Then, when/if they announced her pregnancy, make a big show out of paying the person who won the bet. Aunt and cousin will get mad that their announcement was "ruined" but they'll get a taste of their own medicine! 🤣🤣🤣

CommonSenseRules
3d ago

she and her mother planned for months for her special day. Her cousin should have posted her pregnancy when they found out and had her own shower closer to when her baby is due.

Mary
3d ago

The cousin and Aunt could not stand not being the center of attention. Bet not the first time something has happened like this. It was a tacky thing to do and the-eyes tried to ruin your special day. They sound entitled and narcissistic. You asked them not to and they went behind your back to try to do it. Kudos to you and your mother to shut them down! I would bet your mother had a very serious conversation with your Aunt after that. Obviously she has your back!

