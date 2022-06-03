ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet Torn as Accountant Took 'Rent' Money From Wife's Disabled Sister

By Ashley Gale
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Terri Lloyd
3d ago

All the nonsense aside. Since the sister is unable to care for herself and requires living assistant I am left unclear as to why the husband and wife are not receiving or perhaps not registered as adult foster caregivers which would provide them with funds to pay for related household expenses and should not impact her SSDI. I agree,in part, that the sister should pay nominal rent to cover all of the increased expenses. I don't agree however that it was kept a secret from his wife and by his sister. Sorry there's alot more here than what was shared. And careful, the husband did agree the disabled sister live with them most likely because he loves his wife. Treat him like the bad guy, divorce him and ruin his career then what are you going to do.

Larry Selvage
3d ago

he should have talked things over with her and told her about the money I think that whoever is living in your home family or not should be responsible for paying something but she's disabled help her to understand what the money is for the wife need to make sure that's all he's taking however I wouldn't charge her that much or she will think she's being took advantage of

Julie Bee
3d ago

Just who decided to move the disabled sister in? And if you discussed that part, why didn't you discuss paying rent, especially since utilities and food goes with it ? Your marriage is on danger, but you pit it there. Apply for food stamps for her and claim her on your taxes.

Gillian Sisley

Man Refuses to Give Up Newborn Baby to Sister

Should a parent’s ability to raise a child ever be judged by their disability?. Nothing can be more devastating than losing a loved one, but for children who lose their parents, that loss can be even more traumatic. Data shows that about 3.3 million people die in the US every year on average, and a portion of those deaths will leave behind children.
Gillian Sisley

Dad Refuses to Accept Unborn Baby Girl

How much does gender matter when it comes to a child?. Bringing a child into the world is meant to be a joyous occasion, and with over 3.7 million babies born every year in the US, it's something that a lot of people get to experience, and a lot of loved ones get to celebrate.
Gillian Sisley

Mom Puts Lock on 10-Year-Old Son's Door to Keep Out Cousins

Every person needs privacy and has a right to it. This is part of human psychology and something that makes human beings very unique compared to other creatures in the world. With that said, people are not always considerate of boundaries and the privacy of others. When a person's privacy or boundaries are violated, it can leave them feeling very exposed.
Aabha Gopan

Pregnant wife leaves party after her husband cracked an insensitive joke

According to a study, jokes increase satisfaction in marriage, and partners should explore the role of humor in their relationship. However, sometimes jokes can be insulting. Insulting includes a person using words to manipulate, assault, ridicule, and degrade another person. Any form of derogatory comments could bring down the recipient's self-esteem, negatively affecting their psychological health.
Aabha Gopan

Husband asks wife to reschedule her dentist appointment so that she can look after his sick friend

A marriage can take a blow when a man prioritizes his friends over his spouse. The partner might feel less valued, depressed, and unfair. This is especially true when the partner can’t accept their significant other’s friends. They might think these friends are bad influences, uninteresting, or taking up their man’s time. And things get worse when friends intervene in the relationship, and several marriages have fallen apart as a result.
Chip Chick

His Fiancée Returned From Vacation And Told Him She's Moving Out So She Can Be A Hippy While Living In A Van

A man is engaged to his fiancée named Kay, and when his fiancée was little, she really didn't have a great childhood. Kay's parents argued nonstop and had no sympathy for her or her siblings. Kay's parents expected her to work hard, and they didn't care if she struggled through something or got relentlessly bullied; they wanted her to just figure it out.
