Internet Torn as Accountant Took 'Rent' Money From Wife's Disabled Sister
"You both suck for lack of communication, discovering expectations with each other and finding a solution for all involved," one user...www.newsweek.com
All the nonsense aside. Since the sister is unable to care for herself and requires living assistant I am left unclear as to why the husband and wife are not receiving or perhaps not registered as adult foster caregivers which would provide them with funds to pay for related household expenses and should not impact her SSDI. I agree,in part, that the sister should pay nominal rent to cover all of the increased expenses. I don't agree however that it was kept a secret from his wife and by his sister. Sorry there's alot more here than what was shared. And careful, the husband did agree the disabled sister live with them most likely because he loves his wife. Treat him like the bad guy, divorce him and ruin his career then what are you going to do.
he should have talked things over with her and told her about the money I think that whoever is living in your home family or not should be responsible for paying something but she's disabled help her to understand what the money is for the wife need to make sure that's all he's taking however I wouldn't charge her that much or she will think she's being took advantage of
Just who decided to move the disabled sister in? And if you discussed that part, why didn't you discuss paying rent, especially since utilities and food goes with it ? Your marriage is on danger, but you pit it there. Apply for food stamps for her and claim her on your taxes.
