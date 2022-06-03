ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIRR Offers Draft Timetables for Service to Grand Central

By Pam Robinson
HuntingtonNow
HuntingtonNow
 4 days ago
The Long Island Rail Road published draft timetables Thursday for the new service to Grand Central Station slated to begin later this year. The new terminal, dubbed Grand Central Madison, will occupy space below Grand Central and Madison Avenue in Manhattan.

Service into Grand Central is expected to reduce, though not eliminate, LIRR traffic to Penn Station. The MTA said it would reduce congestion, which would allow the LIRR to increase service systemwide by 40 percent on morning peak service, and increase reverse peak service. Final timetables are expected to be available in the fall.

The LIRR plans several virtual information sessions, which will be recorded and available for customers.

The dates are:

  • Thursday, June 23 – 6-7 p.m.
  • Thursday, June 30 – 6-7 p.m.
  • Thursday, July 7 – 6-7 p.m.

https://www.longisland.com/lirr/huntington

