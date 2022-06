Pfizer, Inc. PFE is upping its commitment to manufacture its oral COVID-19 pill Paxlovid in the United States. What Happened: Pfizer will invest an incremental $120 million at its Kalamazoo, Michigan facility to augment production of Paxlovid, the pharma giant said in a statement late Monday. The spending will be...

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 33 MINUTES AGO