A federal judge in Oklahoma ruled today that the state's lethal injection method is constitutional. The case challenged the execution protocol on behalf of two dozen death row inmates. The ruling means the state can now ask for execution dates for all of them. Reporter Chris Polansky of member station KWGS in Tulsa has been following the case. And a warning - this story contains vivid descriptions of executions.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO