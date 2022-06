JARRELL Copperas Cove ISD bus driver Elysha Rudd slowly maneuvered through the cones, carefully backing her 34-foot, 10,000-pound yellow bus with a 236-millimeter wheelbase, so she did not incur any penalties as she made her way through the course obstacles. Rudd and bus aide, Karrie Wren, were two of several...

COPPERAS COVE, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO