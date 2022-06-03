ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
READ: Biden's Address on Guns

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden addressed the nation Thursday night, pleading for reform of the nation's gun laws after a spate of mass shootings in recent days. On Memorial Day this past Monday, Jill and I visited Arlington National Cemetery. As we entered those hallowed grounds, we saw rows and rows...

Mike Fox
3d ago

His entire career has been a lie!! Every word that has come out of his mouth was written for him by someone else!! THE most prolific ‘empty suit’ in our political system!! Total fake!!

Washington Examiner

Who is running the Biden administration?

President Joe Biden continues to make accidental gaffes. Apparently, some are on purpose. Still, his administration continues to play janitor on an international stage. Is it Biden, whose word as the president is supposedly absolute and final? Or is it the administration handlers/Easter Bunny who contradict the president's statements at every turn?
The Independent

Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned

Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
The Guardian

After 21 people were killed, the Republican party’s newest enemy is … doors

Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter​ on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. It can be hard to get your head around what rightwingers in the US actually believe. On the one hand, they claim to love babies; on the other hand, they’re against government funds going towards helping to feed babies. They claim to love freedom and hate government meddling, but then they’re frenetically trying to pass bills that would take away a woman’s freedom over her own body and allow the government to meddle in intimate reproductive choices. Like I said, they’re a complex bunch! Still, I’ve mapped their moral compass as best I can, and compiled this handy cheatsheet to help understand where conservatives stand on various issues. Here you go.
NBC News

Trump on the brink?

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump is bored at Mar-a-Lago and anxious to get back in the political arena — as a candidate, not a kingmaker — according to his advisers, who are divided over whether he should launch a third bid for the presidency as early as this summer.
Daily Mail

Biden 'literally destroyed security with the stroke of a pen' Rep. Katko says as Kevin McCarthy demands at Law Enforcement Memorial that the administration keeps Title 42 in place at hemorrhaging southern border

Kevin McCarthy and Representative John Katko tore into Biden's southern border policies, claiming his actions have allowed for increased crime in American cities and caused the spike in fentanyl overdose deaths. 'We'll do everything in our power to make sure Title 42 is not lifted,' the House Republican Minority Leader...
The Independent

Morgan Freeman included on list of almost 1,000 US citizens permanently banned from Russia

Russia has permanently banned nearly 1,000 US citizens from entering the country — including the actor Morgan Freeman. On Saturday (21 May), the country’s foreign ministry released a list of 963 American citizens who are barred from travelling to the country over their support of US-imposed “anti-Russian sanctions” a little ahead of three months into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The “stop list” includes US president Joe Biden, vice president Kamala Harris, journalists, deceased lawmakers, Freeman and fellow actor and filmmaker Rob Reiner, The Washington Post reported on Saturday. In a news release, the ministry said: “In the context of...
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
NBC News

Does the 2nd Amendment actually give you the right to own a gun?

While today, we might think the 2nd Amendment protects our personal right to own guns, a lot of experts would tell you that wasn’t the case for most of U.S. history… at least, not until 2008. In this episode of Think Again, NBC News correspondent Andrew Stern digs into our nation's past to investigate whether or not the founders intended for us to have a personal right to gun ownership.May 26, 2022.
Fox News

Biden slammed for claiming there's 'no rational basis' for 9mm bullets: ‘We’re banning handguns now?’

President Biden faced a new round of backlash on Twitter for his comments on gun control legislation and 9mm ammo on Memorial Day. Speaking with reporters outside the White House, Biden told about his efforts to work on gun control legislation with Republicans in Congress following the deadly Uvalde school shooting. While Biden admitted that his executive options are limited, he suggested that 9mm bullets have no "rational basis" to be used for self-defense.
