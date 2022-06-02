ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CrowdStrike to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

By Business Wire
Benzinga
 3 days ago

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD today announced that it is scheduled to present at the following investor conferences:. Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference. Location: New York City. Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Presentation Time: 3:10 p.m. EDT. BofA...

The Associated Press

CoStar Group Appoints Cyndi Eakin as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 2, 2022-- CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP), a leading provider of commercial and residential real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces, today announced the appointment of Cyndi Eakin as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations, effective immediately. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220602005913/en/
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Recommends Buying This Stock

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD is too expensive. When asked about Rocket Lab USA, Inc. RKLB, he said, "I see your aerospace and I give you Raytheon Technologies Corporation RTX, which makes money and does good things." He recommended buying...
STOCKS
Benzinga

3 Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US crude oil futures traded lower this morning on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Amazon Shares Are Falling Following Key Economic Data Today

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are trading lower by 3.36% at $2,425.94. Amazon is trading lower amid overall weakness in tech names as market indexes are trading lower on continued volatility. While nonfarm payrolls data came in higher than expected Friday, concerns over Fed rate hikes, inflation and economic health continue to weigh on stocks.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
freightwaves.com

Can a high-tech tape measure change how LTL shipments get priced?

For years, Tony Bauer, an Australian transport executive, has pitched an invention that he said accurately captures LTL shipment dimensions using a mobile tape measure device and supporting software. The product, called CubeTape, allows shippers to walk around the freight, scan its dimensions, weight, reference number and photos. The data would then be uploaded into a predesignated platform before the shipment is picked up.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Wildpack Beverage COO Chuck Zadlo Resigns

Wildpack Beverage Inc. CANS WLDPF Chief Operating Officer Chuck Zadlo has resigned from the company effective June 2, 2022. Wildpack will not seek to fill the position; instead, reporting will be streamlined directly from key operational personnel to the CEO. The company believes shortening the communication feedback loop will drive...
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

What Motivates Green Investing?

Click here to read the full article. Circularity investors say they look closely at company leadership, and whether startups are authentic and transparent about being green. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalFirst Insight's Greg Petro on Why Brands Should Listen to Consumers' Sustainability BeliefsGildan Applies Vertically Integrated Model to ESG StrategyHilos and NYU Attach Dollar Value to SustainabilityBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
ECONOMY
TechRadar

The explosion of digital identities and growth of cybersecurity debt

Businesses in the UK have faced – to put it mildly - unprecedented challenges over the past two years, both in severity and variety. Not only have the pandemic and Brexit combined to force them to rapidly pivot in how and where they operate, but the threat landscape has become even more testing.
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Is Investigating Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. Buyout

Wilmington, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2022) - Rigrodsky Law, P.A. is investigating Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. ("Turning Point") TPTX regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Turning Point's agreement to be acquired by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY. Under the terms of the agreement Turning Point's shareholders will receive $76.00 in cash for each share of Turning Point common stock they own.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

The Week Ahead In Biotech (June 5-11): Adcom Test For Novavax, ASCO Presentations, Enzo Biochem Earnings And More

Biotech stocks reversed course along with the broader market and closed the week ending June 3 lower. The sector's lean run thus got extended. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. GNCA, which announced on May 24 plans to wind down of operations, continued to see weakness, ending the week down over 66%. The company is awaiting delisting of its stock from Nasdaq.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

TNXP: Monkeypox Cases Push TNX-801 Into the Spotlight…

More than 300 cases of monkeypox have been reported recently around the world. Monkeypox is a virus that originates in rodents and primates in West and Central Africa. It occasionally jumps to humans, but cases outside of Africa are rare except for infected travelers and imported animals. Authorities are still unsure what is behind the recent uptick in cases, however it has thrust the potential need for a monkeypox vaccine into the spotlight.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Associated Press

Schneider Electric ranks 2nd in The Gartner Supply Chain Top 25 for 2022

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 3, 2022-- Schneider Electric, the global leader in energy management and automation, was ranked second in the Gartner Supply Chain Top 25 for 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220603005078/en/. Schneider Electric ranks 2nd in The Gartner Supply Chain Top 25 for...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Here's Why Analysts Are Positive On Okta With Hint Of Caution

Analysts had optimistic views on Okta, Inc OKTA with a tinge of caution post Q1 beat. JMP analyst Trevor Walsh maintained a Market Outperform rating though lower price target to $165 (based on multiple compression across the sector and macroenvironment volatility) from $260 on Okta post Q1 FY23 results. The...
STOCKS
The Associated Press

Igentify Announces New Hires

CAESAREA, Israel & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 2, 2022-- Igentify, a digital health company that makes a platform that securely streamlines the genetic testing and results process, today announced three new experts added to its leadership team. Danielle Gutter has been named Vice President of Global Sales, Amanda Swiatocha has been named Vice President of Marketing, and Sharon Topolski-Nahmias has been named as Chief Operating Officer.
BUSINESS

