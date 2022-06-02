ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Tiger Global's 52% Plunge Prompts Fee Cut

Bloomberg
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLosses at Tiger Global Managementreached 52% this year, prompting the...

www.bloomberg.com

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoin.com

Layoffs Spread Across the Blockchain Industry as Bear Market Cycle Impacts Crypto Firms

As digital currency prices have slid significantly in value during the past few months, the bear market cycle is starting to take its toll on the crypto industry’s workforce. On June 2, Gemini’s co-founders the Winklevoss brothers revealed the company would lay off 10% of its employees. The same day, one of the Middle East’s largest digital currency exchanges, Rain Financial revealed it had to lay off dozens of employees. Rain’s CEO said as cryptocurrency markets have slowed down, it has “impacted businesses across the globe.”
MARKETS
Bloomberg

Tech and Crypto in Peril as Fed Ends Liquidity Binge: Bloomberg Markets Survey

The speculative darlings of the easy-money era -- technology stocks and cryptocurrencies -- are acutely vulnerable now that the Federal Reserve is shrinking its nearly $9 trillion balance sheet. At the same time, central bankers from Canada to Europe are about to test the resilience of global markets as they...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiger Global#Bloomberg
Daily Mail

Coinbase warns its 98million customers they may lose ALL their crypto if company goes bankrupt after shares plunged 27% this week

Following an epic share price decline of more than 27% this week, Coinbase issued a stark warning to customers: Your crypto is at risk if the exchange goes bankrupt. According to Coinbase's official website, the company has more than 98 million verified users. It is the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States.
STOCKS
Fortune

Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried has lost half his net worth in 2022 but he says the crypto market isn’t going to zero and will recover with stocks: ‘Crypto markets have mostly stabilized’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It’s been a brutal week for the cryptocurrency market. In the last 24 hours, more than $200 billion of wealth was wiped from the market. Bitcoin (BTC) fell below...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
coinquora.com

XRP, Polkadot, Cardano Pulling Investor Funds From Ethereum

According to reports, XRP, Polkadot, Cardano are pulling investor funds from Ethereum. Ethereum sees a decrease in investment by 5%, continuing its downtrend. ETH is valued at $1,758.38, down 3.7% in the past 24 hours. CoinShares’ Bi-monthly study found that only a little more than 20% of investors had committed...
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Head of George Soros’ Family Office Predicts Ethereum (ETH) Will Gain Traction Over Bitcoin (BTC): Report

The CEO of an investment management firm founded by George Soros says cryptos have passed the test when it comes to appealing to traditional investors. In an interview with Bloomberg Wealth, Dawn Fitzpatrick of Soros Fund Management (SFM) tells host David Rubenstein that among the top two crypto assets, she believes Ethereum (ETH) will grab more market share from Bitcoin (BTC) due to environmental concerns.
MARKETS
thecoinrepublic.com

How Fidelity Analyst came up with the notion that bitcoin (BTC) could reach $144,000?

For many analysts and experts it becomes quite adventurous for them to predict the movement of bitcoin, Fidelity analyst Jurrien Timmer. The dominance of bitcoin (BTC) in crypto space can be known by the simple fact that even when any one knows nothing about the crypto, yet he would have known bitcoin (BTC). Charm of bitcoin (BTC) is quite significant and it intrigues people to do more research and find more ways to talk about flagship cryptocurrency.
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $22K As Bear Market May Linger For A While

As stocks plummet and inflation surges, cryptocurrencies appear to be following suit. In the past six months, Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has lost about half of its value. Currently, Bitcoin is selling at an average price of $29,700, and Glassnode has recorded an outflow of almost $1.3...
STOCKS
thecoinrepublic.com

People buying the dip: Bitcoin spot ETF holdings reach new highs

Despite a price drop in May that sent Bitcoin (BTC) as low as $23,800, institutional investors do not appear to be losing faith in the cryptocurrency. Over the last five days, the Bitcoin spot ETF increased its holdings, indicating that purchasers were moving in to take advantage of reduced pricing.
STOCKS
Bloomberg

Fed’s Ideal Jobs Scenario Is Looking More Plausible

The Federal Reserve’s extraordinarily narrow path to taming inflation without driving up unemployment and tipping the economy into recession is looking a little bit wider. Inflation has surged to the worst in 40 years mainly because consumer demand is outstripping relatively scarce goods and services, while the labor market is so hot that there are two jobs available for every unemployed person, resulting in steep wage gains. The ideal path to more sustainable wage growth and, hopefully, slower inflation entails enticing more workers back into the labor force, including older workers who took early retirement during the pandemic, while nudging companies to slow hiring without necessarily firing workers.
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

Amazon Consumer Chief Exits as Jassy Hints at More Change

Amazon.com Inc. consumer chief Dave Clark is resigning, a possible casualty of a slowdown at the crucial e-commerce business he ran. The sudden departure signals that Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy is looking for changes in the company’s consumer division, which overbuilt during the pandemic and left Amazon saddled with excess warehouse space that the company has since begun looking to sublet.
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

Novavax Plunges on ‘Harsh’ FDA Review Ahead of Tuesday Panel

Novavax Inc. slumped 20% on Friday after US regulators raised concerns over the biotech’s much-anticipated Covid-19 vaccine. Briefing documents released by the Food and Drug Administration ahead of a meeting with experts on Tuesday noted some heart risks with the shot, though the agency was positive on its effectiveness against the omicron variant and more severe disease.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CNBC

New York passes mining ban, Tim Bray has crypto doubts and Chipotle accepts bitcoin: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Tim Bray, a software engineer and former vice president at Amazon, speaks to CNBC's MacKenzie Sigalos about a letter he co-wrote to lawmakers urging them to be more critical of crypto.
ECONOMY
u.today

European Central Bank Releases Warning About Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy