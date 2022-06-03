ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

SRQ DAILY Jun 3, 2022

By Dylan.Campbell. Dylan@srqme.com
srqmagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article"When my wife and I founded Circus Sarasota in 1997 (later rebranded to Circus Arts Conservatory), we wanted to revive and build upon the city's legacy as the circus capital of the world." - Pedro Reis, Founder President and CEO of the Circus Arts Conservatory. [Arts & Entertainment] The...

www.srqmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
srqmagazine.com

DeSantis Signs General Appropriations Act with Funding for Sarasota Performing Arts Center

The Van Wezel Foundation today thanked Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for signing the 2022 General Appropriations Act (HB 5001), signed on Thursday, June 2, 2022, which included $990,000 in funding to support the architect selection for the envisioned Sarasota Performing Arts Center. As a civic and cultural icon for the community, region and state, the design and engineering of the new performing arts center will focus on resiliency and sustainability.
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

Thunder By The Bay Raises Record Amount For Suncoast Charities For Children

The 24th Annual Thunder By The Bay Music & Motorcycle Festival, held this past February at the Sarasota Fairgrounds, raised a net revenue of $267,000 for Suncoast Charities for Children. This exceeded last year’s net revenue of $225,000. In addition to the traditional three-day Festival, other events included a sporting clay tournament, a “Taste of Thunder” whiskey tasting event, and a Thunder By The Bay “Rocks The Runway” Fashion Show. Suncoast Charities for Children Executive Director, Lucy Nicandri, stated: “We are extremely grateful for the generous support received from Festival sponsors, individual donors, vendors, dedicated volunteers, and everyone who attended the Festival. We look forward to sharing some exciting announcements soon, as we prepare to celebrate the Festival’s 25th Anniversary next February.”
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

Refresh the Palate with a Summer Stone Fruit Panzanella

From now until June 14, head to Bistro at Sarasota Art Museum of Ringling College to soak up the rest of Savor Sarasota Restaurant Week—and see why the locale’s art-inspired menu is so buzz-worthy. Chef Kaytlin Dangaran (from Tampa, and trained at the French Culinary Institute in New...
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

Gulf Coast Community Foundation Awards Family Promise of South Sarasota County with $10,000 Grant for Rental Assistance

Amily Promise of South Sarasota County (FPSSC) is pleased to have received a very charitable $10,000 grant from Gulf Coast Community Foundation made possible through the Jarrett Family Fund. Gulf Coast Community Foundation has been a strong supporter of FPSSC since 2014 when FPSSC’s Board of Trustees was initially formed. All grant funds will be used to provide for rental assistance through FPSSC’s Open Doors program.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota, FL
Entertainment
Sarasota County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Sarasota, FL
Government
Local
Florida Entertainment
Sarasota County, FL
Entertainment
County
Sarasota County, FL
Local
Florida Government
srqmagazine.com

DeSantis Signs Rattlesnake Key, Vetoes Other Local Spending

When Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a new state budget into law, the Sarasota-Bradenton region both saw incredible investments like the acquisition of Rattlesnake Key and losses through vetoes on several major projects. On a positive note, Rattlesnake Key was among the biggest local spends anywhere in Florida, with $23 million...
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

Discover "A Whole New World" at the Van Wezel this Season

Every spring, the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall announces a new subscription season filled with exciting shows, and this year’s lineup is one not to be missed! The 2022-2023 Subscription Series is now available and features nine Broadway musicals, three amazing dance shows and four subscriber specials. This season...
SARASOTA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy