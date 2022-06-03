Suspect arrested in standoff at Stewart's in Troy

The suspect in an hour-long standoff at the Stewart's on Vandenburgh Avenue in Troy is in custody. Troy police officers responded to a report of a hostage situation around 11 p.m. Thursday at the Stewart's Shop on Vandenburgh Avenue. Police say it all started when the suspect used his...
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Around 11:14 p.m. Thursday night, Troy Police patrol officers responded to a reported hostage situation at the Stewart’s Shop on Vandenburgh Avenue. Arriving at the scene, officers said they saw two employees in the store with another individual. All three were men. Police said...
Police are working to determine what led up to a fatal shooting in the Capital District over the weekend. Patrol officers with the Albany Police Department heard several gunshots ring out at around 11 p.m. Saturday, June 4, near Central Avenue and Manning Boulevard in the city’s West Hill neighborhood, police said.
Troy — A man crashed a vehicle into the front of a Stewart’s store on Vandenburgh Avenue in Troy and then held a knife to the throat of an employee until a police negotiator convinced him to surrender, police said. Police said the man initially held two employees...
The Clifton Park man indicted on charges connected to the 2020 kidnapping of his own son took a plea deal in Saratoga County Court Monday afternoon. Nivaldo Oliveira will no longer stand trial in September.
VOORHEESVILLE - A gas leak in Voorheesville is now a criminal investigation. Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple tells NewsChannel 13 that an investigation revealed the gas line supply to the dryer that caused the leak was intentionally damaged by the owner. I spoke with Assistant Fire Chief John Hensel before...
SELKIRK - A teenager is accused of setting a house on fire in Selkirk. The fire broke out at 45 Beacon Road, just before noon on Monday. Despite quick work by firefighters, Selkirk Fire Chief Frank Wickham says the home is "uninhabitable." The motive is unclear, but investigators say the...
Police say multiple shots were fired Saturday night around 11:05 on the 500 block of Central Avenue between Partridge Street and Manning Boulevard. When they arrived on the scene, they found a 33-year-old man who had been shot in the torso. EMT did everything they could to treat him, but...
Chatham-Kent police attended a residence in Wallaceburg for a break and enter on Saturday afternoon. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. A man had attended the residence earlier in the day to help the woman who resided there, police said. A few hours after the man left, the woman reportedly noticed her window screen tampered with and her purse stolen.
State police investigated a fatal crash in Catskill. Catskill- On Friday June 3, 2022, at approximately 4:00 p.m., state police from the Catskill barracks responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Route 9W in the town of Catskill. A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2003 Nissan Sentra, being operated by Michael J. Bigler Jr, age 20 from Saugerties was traveling southbound on State Route 9W when for unknown reason his vehicle crossed over into the northbound lane and struck a 2015 Chevrolet-Silverado head on. Bigler was declared deceased at the scene. The operator of the Silverado, James Osbourne, age 77 of the town of Catskill and his passenger were transported to Columbia Memorial Hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.
CATSKILL - State police say a 20-year-old from Saugerties was killed in a crash in the town of Catskill. Police say Michael Bigler Jr. was driving southbound on State Route 9W Friday evening, when for an unknown reason, his vehicle crossed over into the northbound lane and struck another vehicle head-on.
The Gloversville Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire on First Avenue on Sunday night. The department said one person was taken Nathan Littauer for evaluation and no other injuries were reported.
Former MASS MoCA Director Joe Thompson’s trial for vehicular manslaughter has been again postponed after a motor vehicle collision involving jurors and court officials Monday. Thompson’s trial for a July 2018 incident that resulted in the death of motorcyclist Steven Fortier was set to begin Monday in Central Berkshire...
The owner of a Capital District smoke shop and one of his employees are facing charges after two teenagers reportedly bought marijuana at the store. In Albany County, New York State Police began investigating Piff N Puff Smoke Shop in the village of Ravena in February after a 15-year-old girl got sick after a smoking a marijuana cigarette.
