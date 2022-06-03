Suspect arrested in standoff at Stewart's in Troy

State police investigated a fatal crash in Catskill. Catskill- On Friday June 3, 2022, at approximately 4:00 p.m., state police from the Catskill barracks responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Route 9W in the town of Catskill. A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2003 Nissan Sentra, being operated by Michael J. Bigler Jr, age 20 from Saugerties was traveling southbound on State Route 9W when for unknown reason his vehicle crossed over into the northbound lane and struck a 2015 Chevrolet-Silverado head on. Bigler was declared deceased at the scene. The operator of the Silverado, James Osbourne, age 77 of the town of Catskill and his passenger were transported to Columbia Memorial Hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

CATSKILL, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO