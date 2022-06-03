Celtics at Warriors: Boston survives early Curry onslaught, comes alive in 4th for 120-108 Game 1 win

The Boston Celtics took one of the more blistering offensive performances of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry’s recent career in stride in the first quarter, weathered the storm and came away with a 120-108 win at Chase Center to take a 1-0 series lead in the 2022 NBA Finals.

The Celtics were led by one of the better performances of veteran big man Al Horford’s career, 26 points and 6 rebounds. He had plenty of help from star forward Jaylen Brown (24 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists), point guard Marcus Smart (18 points, 5 boards), and All-NBA swingman Jayson Tatum (12 points, 13 assists). Reserve guard Derrick White added a critical 21 points off of the bench.

