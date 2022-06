Electric vehicles cost more than their ICE counterparts mainly because of the high cost of raw materials needed to produce batteries. The most expensive part of an EV is its battery pack. For this reason, BMW wants to bring the price of batteries down by 30 percent, which will enable it to sell EVs for much cheaper. It's currently the only realistic way of beating Tesla at its own game. Elon Musk's brand might have its fair share of troubles with build quality and its infamous autonomous driving features, but it remains America's favorite EV brand.

ECONOMY ・ 23 DAYS AGO