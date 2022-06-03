ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's your big Top Gear TV preview!

topgear.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese are febrile, befuddling times in the world of motoring. The world’s energy markets are in flux, microchip and wiring loom shortages are playing havoc with global supply chains, and let’s not even get started on Britain’s EV charging infrastructure. What’s required, clearly, is some wise...

www.topgear.com

topgear.com

The best electric family cars: Top Gear's big test

Two years ago, about the time COVID-19 kicked off, only one of these cars existed. Today, despite the vagaries of virus, Brexit, semiconductors and supply chains, if you want an electric family car you’re not short of options. We’ve got 11 full-house family EVs here, cars that a) ought not to break the bank and b) can handle all the tasks you’d need, up to and including this summer’s camping trips.
CARS
topgear.com

Retro review: E64 BMW 645Ci Convertible

This review was first published in Issue 131 of Top Gear magazine (2004) There is a special kind of hatred, a vicious little font of vitriol I reserve for people who buy convertible cars in the UK and then drive them with the roof up on sunny days. They make me want to shout and make obscene gestures, such is the helplessness that I feel for unrealised potential. After all, we get precious few rays in this country, it’s a shame to waste ’em.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

The New BMW X7 Looks Incredible in Frozen Portimao Blue

The new BMW X7 isn't coming until later this year, but the automaker is already showing off its latest creation. At a recent tennis tournament in Munich, BMW brought out a 2023 X7 M60i in a unique Frozen Portimao Blue paint color. The new SUV's look may have caused controversy, but there's no denying that this color is an amazing pairing for the vehicle.
TENNIS
CAR AND DRIVER

Land Rover Defender 130 Seats Eight, Priced under $70,000

The newly revealed eight-seat, three-row Defender is 13.4 inches longer than the next smallest member of the Defender family, the 110. Power will come from a choice of two 3.0-liter turbocharged six-cylinder engines. The longer Defender will start at $69,350. We've known that a three-row version of the Land Rover...
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

VW Will Decide On Where To Build The New Scout EVs Shortly

Rumors surrounding the revival of the Scout brand by Volkswagen turned out to be true when the German automaker announced it will launch an electric SUV and truck under a new company. These newcomers are expected to be built in the United States and will help the brand expand its presence in the hotly contested EV and SUV segments.
BUSINESS
Truth About Cars

Abandoned History: Ford’s Cruise-O-Matic and the C Family of Automatic Transmissions (Part II)

We continue our Abandoned History coverage of the Ford Cruise-O-Matic transmission today, shortly after the three-speed automatic established itself as a reliable motivation source for Ford, Lincoln, and Mercury products. Developed by the Warner Gear division of Borg-Warner, the new automatic caught Ford up to the competition as far as an automatic offering was concerned. Efficient and economical to build, Studebaker got in on the Cruise-O-Matic action for their cars too.
CARS
Motor1.com

2023 VW Amarok's Tailgate With V6 Badge Revealed In New Teaser

Volkswagen is going for a long-playing game with the arrival of the Amarok pickup. The midsize truck has been teased as early as March 2020 through a sketch. Bit by bit, the German marque has been strip-teasing details, and now the latest one comes in the form of a short clip to showcase the rear end.
CARS
torquenews.com

Land Rover Goes Big With 3-Row Defender 130

Those wishing the Land Rover Defender was a bigger vehicle have their prayers answered. Land Rover has just introduced the new Defender 130. This new model adds to the Defender 90 and Defender 100 models already in production. The Defender 130 is a three-row SUV with full-size seating in all three rows.
HOME & GARDEN
BBC

London Luton Airport flights disrupted by power cut

Flights to and from London Luton Airport have been disrupted after a power cut, with some flights diverted to other airports. The airport said on Sunday the power cut had caused a temporary loss of navigational aids. A number of arrivals and departures were delayed, with passengers urged to check...
INDUSTRY
Space.com

See the new trailer 'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor' coming in 2023

Lucasfilm Games and Electronic Arts' sequel to "Jedi: Fallen Order" arrives next year with all new Cal Kestis adventures. Avid video gamers hunting for immersive diversions in the galaxy far, far away were rewarded with a first look at the long-anticipated and forever delayed "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor" game during last week's geeky gala known as Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, California.
VIDEO GAMES
topgear.com

Exclusive: Jubilee Edition Peugeots to get penny-sized steering wheels

French carmaker introduces revolutionary new i-Cockpit design. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Here's TopGear.com's roving correspondent, Cory Spondent, with his weekly, mostly incorrect exclusives from the world of motoring. Peugeot’s next-generation i-Cockpit will feature a steering wheel the size of a one pence piece, TopGear.com’s...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen Will Now Let You Try Before You Buy

Given the surge in popularity of "lifestyle" vehicles here in the States, you'd think Volkswagen would sell the Caddy California here. Instead, the closest we'll get to it is the Volkswagen ID. Buzz. Not that we're complaining about an electrified take on a classic vehicle that holds a special place in many an American's mind. Regardless, the Caddy is one of those lesser-known vehicles we wish we got here.
BUYING CARS
topgear.com

The Buick Wildcat EV concept is a fantastic-looking 2+2 coupe

Is Buick about to get its mojo back? New concept previews its all-electric future. Skip 16 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Buick has announced that it’ll only sell EVs in America by 2030. We see you shrugging your...
CARS
PC Gamer

A chance to replay one of my favourite games might be the push I need to buy a Steam Deck

The Steam Deck could afford me the time to revisit a game I've been meaning to play through again, Divinity: Original Sin 2. If there's a single game that I would heartily recommend to anyone asking, it's Divinity: Original Sin 2 (opens in new tab). Our pick for game of the year in 2017, don't let this game's moderate age scare you away. There are a multitude of reasons to finally pick up and play it, and here's a great one: DOS:2 has just been officially Verified for Steam Deck (opens in new tab), meaning it's met all the criteria required of it to be enjoyable on the go with Valve's handheld console.
VIDEO GAMES
topgear.com

Opinion: OTA updates shouldn't come at the expense of driving dynamics

Software updates are all well and good, but not when it means handling takes a back seat. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. I was driving the Mustang Mach-E again. Soon after, Darren Palmer, head of EVs at Ford, asks if we journalists have any questions. I do. Why does it steer like it does? The wheel is heavy, with gloopy inertia, and unnecessarily forceful self-centring. Why didn’t they let the Ford of Europe engineers have at it? I knew Palmer wouldn’t gloss over the issue. He used to be one of those European Ford engineers, developing the best-steering mass-made cars of all. He answered that yes, the Europe crew have now been let loose on the Mach-E, and a new steering calibration will be coming as an over the air update soon.
CARS
topgear.com

This is the new Bentley Continental GT S

V8-engined Conti gets a shouty sports exhaust and much S badging. Skip 17 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Bentley has unveiled the all-new Continental GT S and drop-topped GTC S, and the first thing you should know is...
CARS
topgear.com

Shelby has built a V8-powered ‘Cammer Cobra’ concept, and it is SHINY

Cobra Daytona Continuation imagines a 1964 Le Mans racer. Skip 3 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. This is the Shelby American Cammer Cobra concept, and it shall ride eternal, shiny and chrome. An extraordinarily shiny and chrome reminder that Carroll Shelby did in fact, love Le Mans.
CARS
topgear.com

Ad Feature: ten perfect cars for the summer

It’s summer! You want to go camping. But it’s summer in Great Britain, and being the self-deprecating lot that we are, we’re all only too happy to admit that ‘summer’ doesn’t automatically mean ‘warm’, ‘dry’ or ‘unlikely your tent won’t be uprooted by wind and blown asunder’. So you want a campervan, and you want it from the company most famous for them. This isn’t a classic 1960s VW, but it’s much more reliable, significantly better to drive and will beat a pile of canvas hands-down when the weather turns awry.
BUYING CARS

