The beginner’s guide to Alfa Romeo

topgear.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho’s Alfa Romeo, and when did it start making cars?. Did you know ‘Alfa’ is actually an acronym? And no, wisecracks of the internet, it doesn’t mean ‘A Load of Flipping Aggro’. No matter what the head gasket of a hastily bought 145 Cloverleaf might inconveniently inform you in the middle...

www.topgear.com

