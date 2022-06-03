Newark Catholic rains all over Lucasville Valley

Wheelersburg handed Massillon Tuslaw a tough 5-2 loss in an Ohio high school softball matchup on June 4. In recent action on May 25, Massillon Tuslaw faced off against Canfield South Range and Wheelersburg took on Ironton on May 21 at Ironton High School. For a full recap, click here.
IOWA – Marietta College is out of the Division III College Baseball World Series. Marietta lost Sunday to Wisconsin Stevens Point 6-4 in the elimination game. The team ended up in the elimination game because of a 7-5 loss to Salisbury on Saturday.
How do things look for Ohio State this year in the Big Ten picture and College Football Playoff race? Let's look at the full Ohio State football schedule for the Buckeyes' 2022 season. Ohio State football scheduleWeek 1, Sept. 3 vs. Notre Dame Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. Arkansas State Week 3, Sept. 17 ...
The temperature is heating up outside, but the Columbus food scene is red hot. In the last several weeks, more than a few anticipated new concepts have officially opened their doors in the Columbus area. And while we won’t touch on all of them, we’ve compiled a list of our five new must-try spots.
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — During a search Saturday, the families of Koby Roush and Raymont Willis found articles of clothing they believe may have belonged to one of the men. The families of Roush and Willis joined volunteers from Golden Hearts, a Voice 4 the Voiceless, in scouring territory in Chillicothe for evidence of their […]
“Whatever good things we build, end up building us.” Jim Rohan As a dedicated builder, Earnie built many homes and churches during his career. In turn, the Master Builder blessed him with the joy of raising a family, for whom he was the ultimate provider. Earnie made sure the roof was secure over their heads, their bellies were fed, and their hearts and minds filled with love and teachings of the Lord.
Thomas W. Jessop, 64, of Mansfield passed away June 4, 2022 surrounded by his family at his home. Tom was born November 6, 1957 in Cleveland to William and Mabel Rice Jessop. He was a 1976 graduate of Mansfield Senior High and was very dedicated to working starting from a young age. He worked at a variety of places such as Battell, Volvo, GM and most recently as a design engineer for Schafer Driveline LLC. Tom was very intelligent and definitely a know it all in a good way! He enjoyed playing guitar, pool, cheering on Ohio teams especially the Browns and Buckeyes and enjoying his ice cold Busch beer. He was a simple man who had a love for animals but his true love was his family and all the moments they spent together.
The Ohio Legislature has made it crystal clear that it wants ONE set of consistent firearm laws across the state, and it has specifically forbidden municipalities from regulating guns in any manner. However, even though the state's "preemption" law, spelled out in Ohio Revised Code 9.68, has been in force...
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Appalachian Power is undergoing a scheduled power outage for maintenance Sunday night. According to the company’s outage map, more than 4,000 customers in Ohio and Marshall Counties are without power, stretching from Wheeling down to Moundsville. The power is scheduled to return at around 1 a.m. Monday morning. 7News and WTRF.com […]
If you like the thrill of scavenger hunts or escape rooms, then you may not be the type to automatically rush into an IKEA when it’s home decorating time. Antiquing is more than just shopping; it’s an experience. And with all the antique stores in Ohio, you just know there are always some great finds around the corner. With that in mind, here are a few of our favorite general and/or niche antique shops in Ohio.
NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio – Ohio gas prices continue surging to all-time highs as price hikes pinch the pocketbooks of drivers around the country, but it is severely hitting local residents. Auto club AAA said the current average price for regular-grade gas in Ohio is $4.83 a gallon, the highest...
GALION — The Galion Intermediate School is hosting a summer-long scavenger hunt for all incoming 2022-2023 third, fourth, and fifth-grade students through August 12. Students participating in the scavenger hunt received a form on the last day of school, May 26. Students, along with their families, can visit one of 14 Galion businesses to find a tiger paw and “code word”.
The hidden gems of artists coming out of Columbus Ohio are getting harder and harder to hide as their talent and individuality increases. To keep up with this influx of stars, here are the local bands you should be keeping an eye on. 1. The Worn Flints. Although it has...
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. MARION COUNTY, Ohio — LGBTQ+ students are demanding an apology from […]
The post After ‘anti-gay’ speech at Ohio high school graduation, LGBT students demand apology appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
