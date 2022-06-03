Audi RS Q e-tron review: electric (but petrol powered) Dakar contender driven

Software updates are all well and good, but not when it means handling takes a back seat. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. I was driving the Mustang Mach-E again. Soon after, Darren Palmer, head of EVs at Ford, asks if we journalists have any questions. I do. Why does it steer like it does? The wheel is heavy, with gloopy inertia, and unnecessarily forceful self-centring. Why didn’t they let the Ford of Europe engineers have at it? I knew Palmer wouldn’t gloss over the issue. He used to be one of those European Ford engineers, developing the best-steering mass-made cars of all. He answered that yes, the Europe crew have now been let loose on the Mach-E, and a new steering calibration will be coming as an over the air update soon.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO