CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Ohio man was taken to the hospital following a semi crash on I-70 in Clark County overnight Monday. According to the Illinois State Police, the crash occurred at approximately 12:57 a.m. Monday on I-70 near the 147.5-mile-marker. Investigating officers state that the Freightliner truck-tractor semi-trailer combination was headed westbound on I-70 when the truck struck a wheel lying in the roadway causing the truck to lose control.

CLARK COUNTY, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO