Young Afghan Boys Work in Dangerous Mines As Afghanistan Prioritizes Coal

Vice
Vice
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SAMANGAN, Afghanistan – Noorullah says he’s 18, but he looks years younger, despite the layer of coal dust on his slender face. Huddled in the darkness of a narrow coal-mining tunnel near the Dan-e-Tor—“Black Mouth”—village in the northern Afghan province of Samangan, he looks far too young to be working deep...

The Guardian

Al-Qaida enjoying a haven in Afghanistan under Taliban, UN warns

Al-Qaida has a haven in Afghanistan under the Taliban and “increased freedom of action” with the potential of launching new long-distance attacks in coming years, a UN report based on intelligence supplied by member states says. The assessment, by the UN committee charged with enforcing sanctions on the...
WORLD
nationalinterest.org

Russia Beware: 54 Air Force F-35A Stealth Fighters Are Flying from Alaska

F-35 stealth fighters stationed in Alaska can reach anywhere in the Northern Hemisphere in one sortie. The U.S. Air Force now operates as many as fifty-four operational F-35A fifth-generation fighter jets at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, increasing the service’s attack range and firepower across the Northern Hemisphere. An...
ALASKA STATE
The Intercept

America Tolerates High Levels of Violence but Suppresses Photos of the Slaughter

It is one of the rituals of school shootings in America — another round of debate, usually among journalists, on whether graphic photos should be published. If people could just see what assault weapons do to young bodies, the argument goes, they would no longer tolerate the policies that enable these killings. No, the other side warns, these photos would only cause further pain to the survivors and have no impact on a divided society that moves from one gruesome entertainment to another with the flick of a switch.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TIME

80 Years On, It's Unclear the U.S. Would Win a New Battle of Midway

On June 4, 1942, the first day of the battle of Midway, the U.S. Navy sank four Japanese aircraft carriers for the loss of one of its own. This tore the heart out of Kido Butai , the enemy striking force, and changed the whole dynamic of the War in the Pacific where the Americans had been on the retreat since the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor six months earlier. It would take another three hard years to defeat Japan, which was still on the advance in the Solomons further south, but it was clear that the tide had turned. This epic victory came down to many things, including excellent U.S. intelligence and the strategic genius of Admiral Chester Nimitz , the Commander of the Pacific Fleet, but above all it was the achievement of a small number of highly-skilled dive-bomber pilots and their plane, the Douglas Dauntless. It was they who set the four Japanese carriers ablaze.
MILITARY
TheConversationCanada

Here are the terrible costs of Vladimir Putin's enduring war in Ukraine

The Russian war on Ukraine has now lasted more than 100 days. It has exacerbated a critical demographic situation in Ukraine, one that saw its population fall from 52.5 million in 1991 at the time of independence to a projected 43.2 million in 2022 prior to the outbreak of war. The population fall was attributed to a low birth rate, high mortality rate and emigration. During the presidency of Petro Poroshenko from 2014 to 2019, Ukraine became the poorest country in Europe, surpassing Moldova in this unfortunate category. There is little to suggest that the presidency of Volodymyr Zelenskyy had improved this...
POLITICS
Reuters

Myanmar's shadow government to create its own police force

June 7 (Reuters) - A parallel government opposed to military rule in Myanmar announced on Tuesday it was forming its own police force, in its latest effort to hamper the junta's efforts to govern after a coup last year. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the overthrow of Aung San...
WORLD
Vice

Another Top Russian General Reportedly Killed in Ukraine

Another top Russian general has been killed in Ukraine, Russian state media and Ukraine’s military have reported. General Roman Kutuzov died while leading an assault in the eastern Donbas region, reported Rossiya 1’s Alexander Sladkov on Telegram. Matthew Gault. Russian authorities have so far not commented on the...
MILITARY
AFP

Russian superyacht in Fiji handed to US authorities

A Fiji court on Tuesday handed a Russian superyacht to US authorities and said it can be removed from the Pacific nation, ending a contested eight-week stay. "The Amadea has been handed over to US authorities and will now leave Fiji."
WORLD
