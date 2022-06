Businesses across a multitude of verticals were forced to reconsider the way they conduct previously routine payments in the wake of the pandemic, with many taking steps to move their operations online following the global health crisis’s onset. Businesses making the jump to eCommerce for sales and business-to-business (B2B) payments must find ways to stand apart in an increasingly crowded field, making seamless, instant payment features a must, said Roy Ng, co-founder and CEO of banking-as-a-service (BaaS) and embedded banking provider Bond, in a recent PYMNTS interview.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO