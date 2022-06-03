ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Next Justice COVID Press Briefing Date is Announced

connect-bridgeport.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe date for Gov. Jim Justice's next COVID-19 press briefing has...

connect-bridgeport.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Russian superyacht in Fiji handed to US authorities

A Fiji court on Tuesday handed a Russian superyacht to US authorities and said it can be removed from the Pacific nation, ending a contested eight-week stay. "The Amadea has been handed over to US authorities and will now leave Fiji."
WORLD
connect-bridgeport.com

Harrison County Students Lacking Internet or having Inadequate Service may Qualify for Free Services

Harrison County Schools is pleased to announce that we have been awarded special funding to assist our families who struggle with inadequate or no Internet access at home. The American Recovery Act of 2021 provides funding to schools to cover expenditures for Internet services for students lacking adequate off-campus Internet access.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy