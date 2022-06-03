Public Auctions - Auction - June 21, 2022

The owners of a long-time Colleton County business, Infinger’s Jewelry, have started a scholarship for local high school seniors. The shop’s owner, Mack Thomas, recently presented the $2,000 Helen Infinger Scholarship to Colleton County High School senior Kaitlyn Dubois. “I worked with the guidance department on an application process that really had no criteria as to what a students’ particular field or major would be or where they would go to college,” said Thomas. “I just wanted to choose someone who was in need, and who was worthy of receiving this scholarship named after my grandmother.” Giving a scholarship was something that Thomas said he has been thinking about for a while. He decided it was time to move on with those plans in honor of his grandmother. “My grandmother was an inspiration to me, and I wanted to pass it on,” said Thomas. “I wanted her name to live on.” Thomas’ grandmother was Helen Infinger. In 1953, Helen and her husband, Mack, opened Infinger’s Jewelry. When her husband died, Helen continued to work hard in the store. She could be found still serving customers until she retired in her 80s. Helen died on October 20, 2020, at the age of 87. Eventually, the store was turned over to her grandson Mack Thomas, who started this scholarship in Helen’s honor. “We had the honor of presenting the first Helen Infinger Scholarship last week, and hope to do more of this in the future,” said Thomas. “We wish Kaitlyn Dubois and all the seniors continued success in all of their future endeavors.”

