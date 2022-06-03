ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ladson, SC

Public Auctions - Auction - June 21, 2022

The Post and Courier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll Safe Storage - Ladson Road located at 3674 Ladson Road, Ladson, SC 29456 will hold an online public sale to enforce a lien imposed on said property,...

www.postandcourier.com

The Post and Courier

Outdoor gear retailer REI to open SC's 3rd store in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — A national specialty outdoor gear retailer plans to move into a former supermarket space in the state's fourth-largest city, bringing its third outpost to South Carolina. Recreational Equipment Inc., or REI Co-op, announced June 6 it will take over the 21,535-square-foot space GreenWise Market that Publix...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
crbjbizwire.com

New model, floorplans, streamlined pricing at Bradford Pointe in Nexton

Centex is growing its choices of affordable single-family homes in Bradford Pointe with new floorplans in the Nexton community and all-in pricing that includes the most sought after features like quartz or granite countertops, shaker-style cabinetry, stainless appliances and energy efficient construction. The public is invited to tour the just...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

New Moncks Corner program to aid businesses through ARPA funding

Moncks Corner officials are starting a program to aid local businesses with expenses as varied as landscaping and signage to online branding and outreach, thanks to an influx of federal American Rescue Plan Act funding. The town is using $850,000 from ARPA to fund the one-time Business Assistance Program. Business...
MONCKS CORNER, SC
The Post and Courier

New 50-room hotel proposed for convenience store site near City Market

A 50-room hotel is being proposed for a property in Charleston’s French Quarter that currently houses a convenience store. The boutique-sized lodging would be at 56 State Street, which used to be a gas station and is now a Scotchman convenience store. Charleston’s Board of Zoning Appeals is scheduled to hear the request at its next meeting on June 7.
CHARLESTON, SC
City
Ladson, SC
State
South Carolina State
The Post and Courier

Invitation to Bid - RFP - Urban Forestry Master Plan

THE TOWN OF SUMMERVILLE REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS Urban Forestry Master Plan Closing Date and Time: June 28, 2022 - 2:00 p.m. Contract Award: July 8, 2022 The Town of Summerville, South Carolina is soliciting proposals from consulting firms interested in assisting the Town with developing an Urban Forestry Master Plan as outlined in its Urban and Community Forestry Grant #2021-U02 awarded by the South Carolina Forestry Commission on behalf of the USDA Forest Service. The scope of the project is to develop an Urban Forestry Master Plan to provide a framework for the Town to effectively manage and maintain the urban and community forest as a sustainable asset, consistent with the values and needs of the community, while maximizing its ecological, social, health, and economic benefits. The master plan will help create a better understanding of the Town's tree maintenance needs; prioritize tree removal and planting; plan for short-term and long-term staffing and funding needs; develop risk management and hazard mitigation strategies; and allow the Town to advocate and advance the myriad of benefits that trees provide to the community. AD# 2006092.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

General Notices - NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS July 12, 2022

Reference No. CPC060622RL Reference No. CPC061322RL SCDOT NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS July 12, 2022 Regular Highway Letting Electronic bids will be publicly opened at 2:00 P.M., local time, Thursday, July12, 2022, in Room 331, SCDOT Head¬quarters Building, 955 Park Street, Columbia, SC. Details for the contracts are now available on the SCDOT Internet web site at http://www.scdot.org/ doing/currentlet ting.aspx. Electronic bidding files and proposals will be available on the BID EXPRESS Internet web site at https://www.bidx.com/sc/let ting?lettingid=07122022 on June 14, 2022. Plans and proposals will be available on June 14, 2022 in the Engineering Publications Customer Service Center, Room G19, SCDOT Headquarters Building, 955 Park Street, Columbia, SC 29201, or call (803) 737-4533 to order. Issued by: Jennifer Taylor Contract Administration Manager AD# 2005151.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Mount Pleasant business owner named Small Business Person of the Year

The owner of Holy City Linen, a commercial laundry service in Mount Pleasant, was named 2022 Small Business Person of the Year by the Small Business Association (SBA) South Carolina District Office. Ann Son was honored on May 18 with a visit from SBA Regional Administrator Allen Thomas. Son opened...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
Person
Laura Miller
The Post and Courier

Letters: Cut back Postal Service delivery days to cut costs

It bothers me to see advertisements on television for the United States Postal Service. Why does it need to advertise? The government postal system is a disaster, losing money and providing inconsistent service. The USPS had $77 billion in revenue in 2021 and lost $4.9 billion. Included in the cost...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Roper St. Francis to double its beds at Summerville hospital; Trident also wants to grow

SUMMERVILLE — Saying its facility was too small from the moment it opened, Roper St. Francis Berkeley Hospital is seeking to more than double its size. Roper has the required state license to expand from 50 to 100 beds and add more than 124,000 square feet to its current 116,000-square-foot hospital at 100 Callen Blvd. It will come with a hefty price tag of more than $193 million.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

$200M development next to TopGolf to create over 700 jobs

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The TopGolf in North Charleston is expected to open at the end of this year, but there’s another development right next to it that could bring hundreds of jobs to the Lowcountry. Crews could be seen on Friday clearing around 30 acres of land...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Faith News/June

Distribute USDA Food to elderly and needy families at St. John Baptist Church every third Wednesday of each month from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. For information call Lula Mack at (843) 382-8388 or (843) 426-2888. The church is located at 2468 Easler Hwy., Greeleyville. USDA is an equal opportunity...
GREELEYVILLE, SC
WLTX.com

West Columbia ambulance company offering paid EMT training

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Looking to change your career and become a first responder? One West Columbia company will pay people to train for it and guarantees them a job as an emergency medical technician after becoming certified. The opportunity offered by Medshore Ambulance aims to recruit more EMTs into...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
walterborolive.com

Local business owner starts scholarship fund

The owners of a long-time Colleton County business, Infinger’s Jewelry, have started a scholarship for local high school seniors. The shop’s owner, Mack Thomas, recently presented the $2,000 Helen Infinger Scholarship to Colleton County High School senior Kaitlyn Dubois. “I worked with the guidance department on an application process that really had no criteria as to what a students’ particular field or major would be or where they would go to college,” said Thomas. “I just wanted to choose someone who was in need, and who was worthy of receiving this scholarship named after my grandmother.” Giving a scholarship was something that Thomas said he has been thinking about for a while. He decided it was time to move on with those plans in honor of his grandmother. “My grandmother was an inspiration to me, and I wanted to pass it on,” said Thomas. “I wanted her name to live on.” Thomas’ grandmother was Helen Infinger. In 1953, Helen and her husband, Mack, opened Infinger’s Jewelry. When her husband died, Helen continued to work hard in the store. She could be found still serving customers until she retired in her 80s. Helen died on October 20, 2020, at the age of 87. Eventually, the store was turned over to her grandson Mack Thomas, who started this scholarship in Helen’s honor. “We had the honor of presenting the first Helen Infinger Scholarship last week, and hope to do more of this in the future,” said Thomas. “We wish Kaitlyn Dubois and all the seniors continued success in all of their future endeavors.”
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

Brooksville Community Upset By Father’s Post After Church Shooting

Denver Stacy is the father of Jenna Dukes. Dukes is running for District 1 County Council. District 1 is located in Little River – North Myrtle Beach. On Sunday, June 5, 2022, Derrick Gore of the (Gore Family) from Brooksville to greater Allsbrook Communities (in Little River to just west of NMB) expressed his concerns about a post Denver Stacy placed on Facebook July 5, 2015 in support of Dylann Roof. Roof was the shooter who killed 9 people at a Bible Study in Charleston, S.C. on June 17, 2015.
LITTLE RIVER, SC

Community Policy