Oklahoma State

Relive Oklahoma's 13-2 victory over Northwestern in stunning still photos

By John Williams
 4 days ago
The Oklahoma Sooners might have been held in check for the first couple of innings, but when Rylie Boone doubled off the right field wall to lead off the third, the floodgates opened.

Oklahoma scored six in the third and seven in the fourth to collect their 39th run-rule win of the season and according to Soonerssports.com, it was just the second time in a Women’s College World Series game that a team had hit two grand slams in a game.

Tiare Jennings and Jana Johns’ grand slams powered Oklahoma to a blowout win against the Big 10 champion and with a pitcher who was one of the best in softball in 2022.

The Oklahoma Sooners will next take on Red River Rival, the Texas Longhorns in the next stage of the Women’s College World Series. But before we move on, let’s revisit the action through some incredible images.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TnI3T_0fz1xRad00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q4cvZ_0fz1xRad00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25E029_0fz1xRad00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NrurP_0fz1xRad00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iy5O1_0fz1xRad00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jYnUQ_0fz1xRad00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dqzm9_0fz1xRad00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MHsAC_0fz1xRad00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nhSb5_0fz1xRad00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17gskZ_0fz1xRad00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xmdCF_0fz1xRad00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05A7hN_0fz1xRad00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HjAzl_0fz1xRad00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12ECiT_0fz1xRad00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G60WG_0fz1xRad00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VBALq_0fz1xRad00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gLPhr_0fz1xRad00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PkE8o_0fz1xRad00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xNgA5_0fz1xRad00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LttJU_0fz1xRad00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xLLEc_0fz1xRad00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UE7a8_0fz1xRad00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SjS4R_0fz1xRad00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31fHuq_0fz1xRad00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19SPz2_0fz1xRad00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ypf3U_0fz1xRad00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eMNe1_0fz1xRad00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RGACr_0fz1xRad00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=463hV3_0fz1xRad00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AVXBf_0fz1xRad00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q5L4f_0fz1xRad00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ETObF_0fz1xRad00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EqbBe_0fz1xRad00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oa4Rs_0fz1xRad00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FCBjT_0fz1xRad00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y2oTD_0fz1xRad00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FotGf_0fz1xRad00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pg22D_0fz1xRad00

