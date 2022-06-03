Relive Oklahoma's 13-2 victory over Northwestern in stunning still photos

The Oklahoma Sooners might have been held in check for the first couple of innings, but when Rylie Boone doubled off the right field wall to lead off the third, the floodgates opened.

Oklahoma scored six in the third and seven in the fourth to collect their 39th run-rule win of the season and according to Soonerssports.com, it was just the second time in a Women’s College World Series game that a team had hit two grand slams in a game.

Tiare Jennings and Jana Johns’ grand slams powered Oklahoma to a blowout win against the Big 10 champion and with a pitcher who was one of the best in softball in 2022.

The Oklahoma Sooners will next take on Red River Rival, the Texas Longhorns in the next stage of the Women’s College World Series. But before we move on, let’s revisit the action through some incredible images.