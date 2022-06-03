ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Dr. Jay Goldberg, 53, Identified As Hiker Killed

By Lacy
Canyon News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePACIFIC PALISADES— The man who died while hiking in Will Rogers State Park on Sunday, May 29, has been identified as 53-year-old, Dr. Jay Goldberg. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office determined a myocardial infarction, or a heart attack, as the cause of death. At 11:39 a.m...

www.canyon-news.com

Comments / 73

Stephen Griffin
3d ago

Not trying to tell you stellar journalists how to do your job, but do you think it might’ve been a mistake to put the word “killed” in the title rather than, I don’t know, “died”?

Reply(5)
29
Jada's Bald Spot
3d ago

He took one too many of the covid boosters. My niece, 23 had a heart attack after her second jab.

Reply(9)
26
Susan Cooper
3d ago

I was wondering about that. So sorry 😞 about your niece. I've been very sick too after second Moderna.

Reply(1)
9
