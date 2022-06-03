Tang signs Virginia Tech transfer power forward

Virginia Tech’s David N’Guessan drives against Notre Dame’s Dane Goodwin (23) in the first half of the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament on March 10 in New York. N’Guessan announced his transfer to Kansas State on Wednesday afternoon. Associated Press

After nearly a month of waiting, Kansas State men’s basketball added another transfer to its roster Wednesday afternoon.

Former Virginia Tech junior power forward David N’Guessan is Wildcats head coach Jerome Tang’s third Division I transfer since he took over the program in March.

N’Guessan is the fifth player to sign with Wildcats under Tang and will be the sixth newcomer on 2022-23 roster.

The 6-foot-9, 205-pound Dutch power forward played two seasons under Hokies head coach Mike Young in Blacksburg, where he helped lead Virginia Tech to 38 wins and back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances, as well as the team’s first-ever ACC Tournament Title last season.

N’Guessan played in 57 games at Virginia Tech, including all 36 games last season.

“The staff and I are thrilled about adding someone of David’s caliber to our team at K-State,” Tang said in a release. “He brings significant college experience after having played in all but one game at Virginia Tech, while doing it at a program that really values winning. I have said several times that’s the one thing about this group (we have signed) is they are a bunch of winners, and David is certainly a winner. Like the rest of our guys, he is not only a talented basketball player but a quality individual from a great family, which is the type of player we want to attract to K-State. He will be someone our fan base is really going to embrace and love getting to know.”

N’Guessan averaged 12 minutes per game and registered double-figure points four times. He grabbed at least five rebounds in 12 games and registered multiple blocks in six games.

Last year, N’Guessan averaged 13.4 minutes per game and had a career-high 15 points on 7-for-7 shooting versus Maine in the season-opener on Nov. 9.

Later that month versus Cornell, he scored 10 points to go along with a career-high nine boards.

He played in all four ACC Tournament games last season and put up nine points and six rebounds in a second-round win over Clemson. He also played nearly 10 minutes in Virginia Tech’s first-round loss to Texas in the NCAA Tournament, scoring three points and a recording a block.

He chose K-State over offers from Maryland, Georgetown, St. Joseph’s, George Washington, UMass and Rhode Island.

N’Guessan was a consensus three-star prospect out of Mt. Zion Prep (Md.) and held multiple high-major offers, including St. Joseph’s, VCU and Washington State.

The junior joins Mississippi State transfer Cam Carter, LSU transfer Jerrell Colbert and JUCO small forward Nae’Qwan Tomlin on K-State’s 2022-23 roster, as are incoming freshmen Dorian Finister and Taj Manning.

In addition, K-State returns point guard Markquis Nowell and power forward Ish Massoud.