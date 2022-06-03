ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Oliver receives a second chance

Fairfax Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe’s sweet...he’s handsome....and he has a brand new hip thanks to Friends of the Fairfax County Animal Shelter and the community who supports Friends. As the nonprofit fundraising partner of the Fairfax County Animal Shelter, Friends is so grateful to have been able to help out Oliver with a FHO surgery...

www.fairfaxtimes.com

TODAY.com

Virginia pet adoption center surprised with donations

To kick off Pet Appreciation Week, TODAY’s Donna Farizan visits Homeward Trails Animal Rescue in Fairfax Station, Virginia, to learn about their inspiring story – and surprises the team with generous donations! (Sponsored by Freshpet)June 6, 2022.
FAIRFAX STATION, VA
Inside Nova

McLean respite facility lauded by governor, first lady

After seeing their daughter Jill undergo frequent grand-mal seizures and feeling the impact of her condition on their family, Lon and Brenda Solomon in 2010 founded Jill’s House to provide short-term, overnight respite care for children with intellectual disabilities and their families. “It is remarkable what a little bit...
MCLEAN, VA
WHSV

Birthdays and Anniversaries 6/6/2022

Team Gleason gives man the chance to see his mom after nine years. HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A nonprofit working to improve the lives of people living with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, has given a man in the Winchester area the opportunity to plan the trip of a lifetime. ALS is a nervous system disease that weakens the muscles and impacts physical function. Right now, there is no known cause or cure. Marcus Cohan was diagnosed with ALS in 2013. That’s also the last time he saw his mom, but in just a few days they will be reunited again. A wish come true thanks to Team Gleason. Cohan said he started to realize something might be wrong back in 2013 when he had a weird feeling in his right leg. “When I would walk, you would actually, like freeze up like I didn’t know how to walk,” Cohan said. Tremors and severe cramping in his legs were also some signs that led him to go to the doctor. After several appointments with neurologists, Cohan got the diagnosis. “I remember the day like it was yesterday when he told me... I think it was shock. I couldn’t hear anything. It was weird, and I was extremely scared,” Cohan said. Since then, each day has been a new challenge, but he said having his best friend, Paula, by his side has made it easier. “She’s been a tremendous help. I thank God for her that I am fortunate because she is a professional caregiver, too,” Cohan said. Throughout the years, Cohan has received an outpouring of support from friends and organizations, like Team Gleason, which is giving him the chance to go anywhere in the world. “I said I want to go see my mom because my mom has just turned 93.. It’ll be great. I can get up out of the chair, but people would have to hold me up, but I promised my mom I would get up and give her a hug, and I’m looking forward to that,” Cohan said. And even though Cohan says he a little nervous since he hasn’t traveled much over the years, he’s excited to make new memories with the ones he loves the most. “Be happy. Be grateful for the day that you have right now. That’s what my advice would be to anybody. You’re still here. You can still do things. Do them,” Cohan said. Cohan and his friend and caretaker, Paula, will take an Amtrak train to Jacksonville, Florida. They’ll be staying in a hotel on Jacksonville beach, and they’ll get to spend about a week with family.
HARRISONBURG, VA
arlnow.com

Bear spotted casually walking around Arlington today

A bear was spotted walking around an Arlington neighborhood this morning, prompting a warning from animal control. The Animal Welfare League of Arlington said it confirmed a resident’s report of a young black bear roaming around, “likely… in his search for a new home habitat.”. “While bear...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Community Spotlight: Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Inflation and supply chain shortages are creating challenges for many of us, but one nonprofit is overcoming those obstacles to continue feeding the need. Throughout the pandemic, the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank has helped more families across the Valley facing food insecurity. And now, as...
HARRISONBURG, VA
earnthenecklace.com

Ros Runner Is Back at NBC12: What Happened to the Richmond Meteorologist?

An old face returned to WWBT NBC12, and Richmond residents are ecstatic. Ros Runner was a broadcast meteorologist for over a decade before he left to pursue an academic career. However, now he’s returned to weather maps, green screens, and cameras. NBC12 viewers have queries about whether Ros Runner is back at the station for good and what happened to the weather anchor during his time away from the airwaves. Here’s what the returning weathercaster said.
RICHMOND, VA
thelocalpalate.com

Explore the Monticello Wine Trail

Attention all wine lovers! You may know the Charlottesville area for its historic sites like Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello. After all, this UNESCO World Heritage site is prominently featured on the back of the U.S. nickel. But did you know that Charlottesville and Albemarle County, Virginia, are also known for their renowned wines? The Monticello Wine Trail connects the Charlottesville area’s forty-plus wineries and continues to become more established and well-known each year–and it’s cranking out wines that are making oenophiles from all around the world take note.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

UVA doctor doing well after contracting COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One of the top COVID-19 experts at the University of Virginia Health System, Dr. Bill Petri, is doing well after he says he was infected with the virus. On Monday, he spoke about his experience with the virus and what he did to stay healthy.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Washingtonian.com

Luxury of a Different Kind is Coming to Tysons

Tysons, Virginia, will soon welcome The Mather, a Life Plan Community with anticipated Phase 1 completion in 2024. The community is the latest offering by Mather, an 81-year-old not-for-profit organization dedicated to creating Ways to Age Well. “The Mather will offer apartment homes for those age 62+ and better with...
TYSONS, VA
blueridgeoutdoors

Kayaking in the Wake of Loss

After four years, the Richmond kayaking community continues to mourn one of their own without losing love for the water. CHRISTIAN WOOD WAS PREPARED FOR THE WATER conditions on his last day out on the James River. That’s the part that’s been the toughest for his friends and fellow boaters in the Richmond kayaking community.
RICHMOND, VA
WHSV

Harrisonburg Schools face lawsuit over gender identity policy

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg City Public Schools is facing a lawsuit from a group of six parents and teachers regarding a school division policy on gender identity and the treatment of transgender students. The lawsuit was filed in Rockingham County Circut Court by Deborah Figliola, Kristine Marsh, Timothy and...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WTOP

Child charged in Montgomery Co. playground fire

A child has been arrested and charged with setting a fire at a playground in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Sunday. Flames were seen coming from a playground on Fisher Avenue at Milford Mill Road, near the Maggie Nightingale Library in Poolesville, Sunday afternoon, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Parents concerned with school survey

FOX 5 is learning more about a Fairfax County Public Schools survey that was recently sent to parents. Families in the area have until Friday to complete the survey about their child’s experience this school year.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

