Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh activists react to President Joe Biden's push for gun legislation

By Jessica Guay
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

Local activists react to Biden's remarks on gun violence 03:09

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Anti-violence groups in the Pittsburgh area are reacting to President Joe Biden's call for stronger gun control measures after recent mass shootings.

President Biden said now is the time to act, and local activists agree.

"For God's sake, how much more carnage are we willing to accept?" President Biden said while addressing the nation on Thursday.

In a primetime address, the president said too many places in America have become killing fields. He pleaded with Congress to pass what he called "rational, common-sense measures" to curb gun violence.

"This time we have to take the time to do something, it's time for the Senate to do something," the president said.

Tina Ford's son, Armani Ford, was 23 years old when he was shot to death in Clairton in 2019. She later founded the group Mothers of Murdered Sons to help families cope.

"I was very impressed, definitely. I listened to every word he said because it's important to me because of my loss," Ford said.

Biden called for the ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines to be reinstated. If that can't be done, he said the age to purchase them should be raised to 21.

"Why in God's name should an ordinary citizen be able to purchase an assault weapon that holds 30-round magazines to let mass shooters fire hundreds of bullets in a matter of minutes?" Biden said.

He also wants to see the strengthening of background checks, safe-storage laws, red flag laws and the repeal of immunity shielding gun manufacturers from liability.

"It's a shame that we have to escalate to such a high massacre for people to start getting it to pay attention because here in Pittsburgh we go through this every day, not a massacre, but we lose a child every day," Ford said.

There have been many tragedies involving guns in Pittsburgh over the last several years. A gunman killed 11 worshippers at Tree of Life Synagogue in October 2018. Gunfire erupted at a party at an Airbnb this Easter Sunday, leaving two teens dead and 9 others injured. A 1-year-old was shot and killed in downtown Pittsburgh just this week.

Ford said now is the time for everyone to come together, especially the Senate.

"Unless it happens to them, we're going to be right back where we are at now," Ford said.

South Pittsburgh Coalition for Peace Executive Director Rev. Eileen Smith released a statement, saying:

"The President's moving, genuine remarks began and ended with "Do something." A very logical, common-sense plan that we in gun violence prevention have been advocating for. Now it's time to for everyone, from the White House down to be held accountable to "do something" to make sure this plan gets implemented and innocent stop being murdered. Quickly. We need to call on our legislators and not accept the fact that they are willing to "do nothing." God bless our President."

Josh Fleitman, the Western Pennsylvania manager of CeaseFirePA, said in a statement:

"President Biden spoke tonight on behalf of the overwhelming majority of Americans — and gun owners — in saying that enough is enough, and its long past time our elected officials do something to address the gun violence crisis. While we absolutely need the federal action outlined by the President, we also cannot let our state lawmakers off the hook. Harrisburg needs to take action immediately by passing an Extreme Risk Protection Order law, requiring safe storage of firearms, banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, requiring the reporting of lost and stolen firearms, and instituting universal background checks. It's been 1,330 days since the PA General Assembly last took action on gun violence. Every day they fail to act, people die."

Comments / 24

cookie queen
3d ago

I have no reason to give up any gun. I have acquired it legally. I learned how to take care of it, I learned how to use it, I learned how to respect, I got my CCP. What harm am I causing? Gun laws only make the American citizen weaker. The most dangerous place to be is a gun free zone.

Reply(3)
19
idontcare
3d ago

being able to sue gun manufacturers is just a way to put them out of business. Why not sue a car manufacturers when a person dies in an accident caused by driver error?

Reply(9)
17
Scott
3d ago

Cutting supplies off is a battlefield strategy... The government is playing psychological warfare. If it wasn't GMC could be sued for DUI, Jack Daniels for alcoholism.

Reply
10
CBS Pittsburgh

Western Pennsylvania Diaper Bank hosting baby formula distribution on Saturday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Parents in need of baby formula will soon get relief. The Western Pennsylvania Diaper Bank will hand out formula to families today. The distribution will take place at the diaper bank's warehouse in Point Breeze from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The non-profit is also giving out free hygiene products for women.Also, more formula is one the way. The Food & Drug Administration approved the import of 1.3 million cans of Gerber formula from Mexico. The "Good Start Gentle" formula cans will be imported from July through October. That will be enough to make 33 million eight-ounce infant bottles. The supply is expected to be sold on Gerber's website and through key retailers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Sto-Rox shootings on the rise even as department adds officers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Shootings like the one where a woman was wounded on Broadway early Sunday night have become the norm, rather than the exception, as folks in Sto-Rox have become numb to the almost nightly sound of gunshots. Last year, there were 11 homicides in Sto-Rox, and 18 non-fatal shootings. So far this year, there have been two homicides and 11 non-fatal shootings. Longtime resident Gerald Green said he's never seen anything like it. "Absolutely and something has to be done about it," he said. "Have to get these guns off the streets. Have to get these guys from...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Leaders call for crowd control on South Side to curb violence

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An early morning shooting on the South Side Saturday has left some looking for new solutions on how to minimize the violence in the area.City Councilman Bruce Kraus said on a typical weekend night, there are between 1,200 to 1,500 people on Carson Street at any time.  "In that crowd could be anywhere between 500 to 700 handguns. Try to process that. That's what police are trying to deal with on a good day," Kraus said.  "There's a lot of people. I can't even count. Sometimes they're just roaming around, others are in large groups just talking,"...
PITTSBURGH, PA
