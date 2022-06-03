Redmond School Board Seeks Applicants to Fill Vacancy

Your browser does not support the audio element. Three new industrial chicken farms proposals in the Willamette Valley have drawn grave concerns from residents and smaller farmers in the region. They say the chicken operations on prime farmland pose a serious threat to already limited water supplies and the environment. Eric Simon grows chickens at Simon Range, a chicken farm in Brownsville, and is close to getting all the approvals he needs for a large-scale operation in Scio. He says the new J-S Farm has environmental impact mitigation built into the planned facilities. Simon says he’s helping provide affordable food, a much needed commodity. Kendra Kimbirauskas raises livestock in Scio on a smaller scale and is one of the organizers of Farmers Against Foster Farms. She and Simon join us to share their perspectives.

AGRICULTURE ・ 15 HOURS AGO