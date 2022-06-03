ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redmond, OR

Redmond School Board Seeks Applicants to Fill Vacancy

By KBND News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREDMOND, OR -- The Redmond School District is seeking qualified people to apply for a vacancy on its Board of Directors. The person appointed will serve July 1, 2022 – June 30, 2023 and...

