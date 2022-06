Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting Deputy Jamie Etherton and Deputy Josh Velasco were called out to Corbin Walmart where the store’s loss prevention team detained a woman for shoplifting. Deputies learned that allegedly 49-year-old Tonya Roark of Corbin had been observed exiting the store past the last point of sale with items that had not been paid for. It was also learned that Roark was already wanted on an outstanding warrant for shoplifting and another for public intoxication – controlled substances. Roark was arrested and in addition to the warrants was charged with theft by unlawful taking – shoplifting. She was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 18 HOURS AGO