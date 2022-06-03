COVID-19: Greenville, NC Metro Area Among the Most Dangerous in America

The U.S. reported over 429,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending June 1, bringing the total count to more than 82.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 996,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 28.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 31.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 35.0 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 30.0% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Greenville, NC metro area consists of just Pitt County. As of June 1, there were 30,014.1 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Greenville residents, the 49th highest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 25,694.8 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Greenville metro area, unemployment peaked at 10.5% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.0%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Greenville, NC metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 1 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 1 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 1 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 1 per 100,000 residents 11700 Asheville, NC 454,351 100,099 22,031.2 1,202 264.6 20500 Durham-Chapel Hill, NC 626,695 145,025 23,141.2 809 129.1 48900 Wilmington, NC 288,337 67,813 23,518.7 521 180.7 24660 Greensboro-High Point, NC 762,063 183,422 24,069.1 1,951 256.0 35100 New Bern, NC 124,786 30,213 24,211.9 274 219.6 24140 Goldsboro, NC 123,603 31,884 25,795.5 404 326.9 49180 Winston-Salem, NC 666,216 174,843 26,244.2 1,656 248.6 22180 Fayetteville, NC 519,101 139,175 26,810.8 1,086 209.2 27340 Jacksonville, NC 195,069 53,041 27,190.9 379 194.3 40580 Rocky Mount, NC 146,678 40,542 27,640.1 462 315.0 16740 Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC 2,545,560 716,851 28,160.8 5,898 231.7 25860 Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC 366,678 107,292 29,260.6 1,375 375.0 39580 Raleigh-Cary, NC 1,332,311 394,502 29,610.4 1,654 124.1 15500 Burlington, NC 163,324 48,726 29,834.0 488 298.8 24780 Greenville, NC 178,433 53,555 30,014.1 223 125.0

