Rocky Mount Telegram

Former police captain files suit against city for discrimination

By By WILLIAM F. WEST Staff Writer
 4 days ago

A former Rocky Mount Police Department official who had wanted to be the top cop but who was not hired for the position is claiming discrimination by the City of Rocky Mount occurred because he is white.

Marty Clay filed paperwork April 28 seeking an extension of time to file a lawsuit in Guilford County Superior Court in the Triad region and on May 18 he filed a complaint with the court, with the text of the complaining document marked as an exhibit.

The City of Rocky Mount responded Tuesday by giving notice the dispute was being shifted to U.S. District Court because it involves issues regarding federal laws. City Attorney Jep Rose told the Telegram via email Thursday that the municipality would have no comment about the pending case.

Federal court records online Thursday said that the dispute has been referred to mediation, which involves both sides meeting with a mutually selected neutral person who helps them in the negotiation of their differences.

Word of the dispute began circulating Wednesday via a posting by the Fighting Crime News and Who’s Wanted Facebook page, which included an image of the exhibit on file with the court clerk’s office in Guilford County.

According to the exhibit, which is only one side of an argument, Clay said that despite his qualifications for Rocky Mount police chief, professional recommendations and experience in the field, he was denied even an interview for the position after having applied on or about Jan. 29, 2021.

The exhibit said that then-City Manager Rochelle Small-Toney, the recruiting team and the decision-makers for the police chief position were determined to fill that position with someone who is African American. Small-Toney is Black.

“Moreover, the African American race of the candidates was more important than their professional qualifications in the selection process,” the exhibit said.

The exhibit also said that the police chief position was offered to Robert Hassell, who is Black and who had less professional credentials and less experience than Clay.

The Telegram for a story March 31, 2021, reported Small-Toney had concluded her search for a police chief by selecting Hassell. At the time, Hassell was police chief in Reidsville in the Triad region.

Hassell reported for work in Rocky Mount in early May 2021.

Clay had unsuccessfully sought the police chief’s position as far back as 2018.

According to the exhibit, Clay was hired in 1997 by the Rocky Mount Police Department as a detective. He received promotions and earned a master’s degree in leadership in 2003. The exhibit said that his final position was as a captain-division commander.

The exhibit said, however, that he ended up on the receiving end of retaliation and that, to save his professional reputation, he sought and secured early retirement, effective in November 2020.

According to the exhibit, the City of Rocky Mount intentionally discriminated against Clay and denied him equal terms and conditions of his employment by using one or more of the following:

Maintaining and employing policies and practices — written and unwritten — regarding promotions, transfers and other internal hiring practices that allowed managers like Small-Toney and Human Resources Department personnel to handpick African American candidates over the more qualified Clay and other white candidates.Selecting African American candidates for interim police chief or police chief by using an arbitrary and capricious non-competitive selection process, while requiring Clay and other white candidates to apply and compete for these positions.Erecting an artificial “glass ceiling” and artificial “glass walls” that prevented Clay and other white candidates from advancing to top-level management within the police department.Failing to monitor and oversee employment and human resource practices and failing to provide adequate training and oversight of Small-Toney and the Human Resources Department during the relevant time periods to assure municipal policies were or are applied consistently and in a nondiscriminatory manner.

The exhibit also provides Clay’s account about his not being named police chief prior to 2021.

James Moore had been police chief since the start of 2012 but in November 2017 he announced his retirement, effective at the start of 2018.

Small-Toney would go on to name Willie Williams interim chief. Williams’ career included having long previously been with the Rocky Mount Police Department and having previously been police chief in Petersburg, Va., in Wilson and at N.C. Central University.

According to the exhibit, the Rocky Mount police chief position was not filled despite Clay being the best qualified candidate for the position in 2018, having the endorsement of the interim chief, applying for the position and receiving the highest scores from the Developmental Associates recruiting firm hired by the municipality.

The exhibit said that George Robinson, who is Black, was appointed interim chief as the search process continued.

The exhibit said that during a new search process in February 2019, once again the candidate selected did not meet the posted minimum requirements but that Robinson was appointed police chief and the search process stopped short of completion.

The exhibit also said that in late July 2021, Clay filed paperwork with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission charging the City of Rocky Mount with racial discrimination and that by the end of January the EEOC issued him a right-to-sue letter.

The EEOC is the federal government’s watchdog against discrimination, harassment and retaliation in the workplace.

The exhibit calls for awarding Clay in excess of $25,000 in damages and reasonable attorney fees. The exhibit also calls for the City of Rocky Mount to cease all discrimination and retaliation in the workplace and to rehire and promote Clay with back pay and benefits.

Attorney Nancy Quinn of Greensboro is representing Clay. Quinn could not be reached Thursday for comment.

According to federal court records online, Clay is listed as a resident of Guilford County.

Comments

Reginald Valentine
3d ago

The core argument that Mr Clay presented for his qualifications is that he is white. All of the people he claims are less qualified have prior experience as police department chiefs. This facts speaks volumes about Mr Clay's sense of entitlement.

Reply
5
C N Smith
3d ago

Best person for the job, regardless of skin color. The cities choice to hire a black Chief of Police is discrimination. He was denied an interview. even though his experience and credentials support his claim. Trust me, he will win a court decision if it even goes that far.

Reply
5
Iknowitall
3d ago

Join the club, black people have been discriminated against since God knows when, and ain't nobody doing nothing about it. Now a white man complains about it and it's a big deal. Now you see what black people go through every day. Not so nice when the shoe is on the other foot

Reply
4
